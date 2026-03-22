Victor Osimhen has revealed the key Super Eagles legends who guided him early in his international career

The Galatasaray striker credits mentorship and inspiration from senior figures like Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo for shaping his rise

Osimhen continues to close in on Nigeria’s all-time scoring record as his legacy grows

Victor Osimhen has reflected on the early days of his Super Eagles career, revealing the key figures who played a major role in guiding and inspiring him as a young player breaking into the national team.

Currently in Lagos for a short break before returning to club duties in Turkey, the Galatasaray striker took time to revisit his humble beginnings and the impact of senior players on his development.

Victor Osimhen has revealed Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo helped him during the early days of his career. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Despite being one of the first names on Nigeria’s team sheet in recent years, Osimhen was notably absent from the latest Super Eagles squad for upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan, per Tribal Football.

However, the 27-year-old forward’s influence within the national team setup remains unquestionable.

Osimhen credits Ighalo for his mentorship

Osimhen highlighted the crucial role played by former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, describing him as one of the most influential figures during his early years with the national team.

The relationship between the two forwards went beyond the pitch, evolving into a mentor-mentee bond that helped Osimhen navigate the pressures of international football.

Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo had a big influence on Victor Osimhen's career during their stay with the Super Eagles. Photos credit: Onejoblessboy

Source: Twitter

Ighalo’s experience and guidance provided the young striker with valuable insights into professionalism, discipline, and the expectations that come with wearing the Super Eagles jersey.

“He is an amazing human being, a great football player, a legend, and for me has made an impact, not only on me," Osimhen said.

The Galatasaray striker’s admiration for Ighalo was evident in his willingness to learn and observe, even making personal efforts to watch him play during his time in Europe.

That level of dedication reflects the hunger that has defined Osimhen’s career trajectory.

Mikel Obi’s influence beyond the pitch

Another key figure Osimhen credited was former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel, whose influence extended beyond football.

During Osimhen’s first call-up to the national team, Mikel reportedly took the young forward under his wing, offering both support and encouragement at a crucial stage in his career.

"I met Mikel Obi when they first invited me to the Super Eagles. We finished eating, and he told me to follow him to his room immediately, and he gave me money."

The pair shared the pitch briefly in two matches against Zimbabwe and Senegal before Mikel’s international retirement in 2019, but the impact of that early interaction has remained significant in shaping Osimhen’s mindset.

Osimhen building his own legacy

Growing up, Osimhen looked up to iconic Nigerian players such as Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha, whose exploits with the Super Eagles inspired a generation of young footballers across the country.

From watching these legends during difficult times to eventually wearing the same national colours, Osimhen’s journey represents a full-circle moment.

Today, Osimhen is not just a product of that legacy but an active contributor to it.

With 35 goals in 46 appearances for Nigeria as seen on Transfermarkt, he has already become the second-highest goalscorer in the country’s history, closing in on the long-standing record held by Rashidi Yekini.

How Iheanacho saved Osimhen from embarrassment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen said Kelechi Iheanacho saved him from embarrassment during his first call-up.

In a viral video on X, the striker explained that he approached Iheanacho upon arrival in Uyo and offered to carry his boots. However, when he went to his room, Iheanacho’s roommate turned him away.

Source: Legit.ng