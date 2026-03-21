Victor Osimhen has shared his take on the long-running debate over who earns more money between footballers and musicians

The Super Eagles striker during a livestream session with Carter Efe shared how lucrative a footballer's career is

Carter Efe also made a bold claim about Osimhen, comparing him with Afrobeats big three Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has stirred up the long-running debate over who earns more money between footballers and musicians after he weighed in on the conversation during a live session with streamer Carter Efe.

In a viral video from the live session, Carter Efe questioned Osimhen about the comparison. Reacting, the striker seemingly stated that footballers out-earn musicians. He, however, avoided making direct claims, choosing to focus on how lucrative playing football is.

Victor Osimhen speaks about footballers' earning as he reacts to comparison with musicians. Credit: davido/victorosimhen09/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

“I don’t like indulging in such conversations, but footballers get money oh I no go whine you. Look at all what I’ve got at the age of 27,” Osimhen said.

In another video, Carter Efe shared his perspective on Osimhen’s wealth, citing how the football treated him when they met.

“From what you did for me, the Casa Migos, and all, I am very sure you are richer than Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.”

Osimhen again shunned the direct comparisons.

The footballer who recently gifted his sister a Tesla Cybertruck opened up about family, sharing the strong bond between him and his siblings.

“My parents are the ones I miss the most in this world… my siblings are the parents in this world, and I’m glad I’ve put all my six siblings on,” he said.

Carter Efe claims Osimhen is richer than Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy. Credit: victorosimhen9

Source: Getty Images

A video of Osimhen speaking about footballer's earning is below:

Another video of Carter Efe comparing Osimhen to Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido is below:

A video of Osimhen speaking about his siblings is below:

Mixed reactions trail Osimhen's response

The striker's response has sparked conversations, with Nigerian netizens comparing earnings of footballers and musicians.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

KingNephiliim said:

"I can give you 10 musicians that are richer than Ronaldo but you can’t give me 10 footballers that are richer than Jay Z…. Make una stop this nonsense comparison!!"

dead4months commented:

"Omoh osimhen guide pass asake sha."

stevbems reacted:

"When I tell people this thing, Dem think sey nah lie....just recently Spotify paid the total sum of 40million dollars to Nigeria artists for their streams..That alone is just the money osihmen,lookman,Chukwueze and iwobi earn as per salary in a year."

Building Architect reacted:

"How many footballers at age 40 get that kind money but dbanj has a rolls royce, tony tetuila drives a range rover."

AdeshinaFa91706 commented:

"No footballer is richer than Jay z Rihanna Taylor swift Paul and many more like that."

Osimhen shares how Iheanacho saved him

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen recalled an incident that nearly overshadowed his Super Eagles debut in 2017.

He said Kelechi Iheanacho saved him from embarrassment during his first call-up.

In a viral video, the striker explained that he approached Iheanacho upon arrival in Uyo and offered to carry his boots. However, when he went to his room, Iheanacho’s roommate turned him away.

Source: Legit.ng