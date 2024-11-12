Victor Osimhen is set to return to the national team after missing the October games due to a muscle injury

The Galatasaray forward has been around the national team for seven years when he made his debut in June 2017

AFCON 2013 winning midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has shared the video of his initiation night with the national team

Victor Osimhen has been around the Nigerian national team for seven years, but only a few fans have seen a video of him during his initiation night with the Super Eagles.

Osimhen was part of the Golden Eaglets squad that won the FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile in 2015, scoring a record-setting 10 goals at the tournament.

Victor Osimhen playing for Nigeria at the AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The Galatasaray was immediately drafted to the Olympics squad, where he played four games before his senior national team call-up and debut came in June 2017.

Onazi shares Osimhen's initiation video

Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has re-shared on social media a video of Osimhen during his initiation night, where he performed a song according to the norm.

Onazi held an empty water bottle as the microphone for the 18-year-old Osimhen to sign, and he surprisingly forgot the name of his club then VfL Wolfsburg.

He claimed it is pronounced differently in German and not how Nigerians, who are English-speaking people, pronounce it, sending the room into laughter.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has featured 37 times since then, scoring 22 goals and is the third all-time top scorer behind Segun Odegbami (23) and Rashidi Yekini (37).

He featured at the 2019 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, finishing third and second, respectively, but has yet to feature at a FIFA World Cup. He is the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

He won the award after his exploits in helping Napoli win the 2022/23 Italian Serie A title and is expected to be succeeded by compatriot Ademola Lookman.

Galatasaray's Osimhen vs Napoli's Lukaku

Legit.ng compared Galatasaray's Osimhen to Napoli's Lukaku in attacking numbers after the rounds of games before the final international break of the year.

Neapolitans have set monitoring sights on Osimhen with the striker on loan in Turkey and have compared him to his replacement Lukaku under Antonio Conte.

