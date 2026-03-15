Napoli defender Juan Jesus has explained the difference between Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund

The Brazilian defender admitted bias and picked the Denmark international forward as the best of the two

The former Manchester United star was one of the players Napoli signed after Osimhen joined Galatasaray

Napoli defender Juan Jesus has drawn comparisons between Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund and picked the better striker among the two.

Osimhen and Hojlund have been in the same conversation a couple of times and the Denmark international has followed the trail of the Nigeria star.

Juan Jesus picks Rasmus Hojlund over Victor Osimhen. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United had both strikers on their list in the summer of 2023, and went for Hojlund, but it did not work out between the former Atalanta star and the Red Devils.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan in the summer of 2024 after fighting his way out of Napoli, and made the deal permanent in the summer of 2025.

Antonio Conte signed trusted striker Romelu Lukaku when Osimhen left for Galatasaray on loan, and added Hojlund to his team when the Nigerian left permanently.

Jesus compares Osimhen and Hojlund

Brazilian defender Juan Jesus, having played with both strikers, has opened up on their qualities and why he preferred the Danish over the Nigerian.

"They have different characteristics, and I don’t like comparisons. They are both very strong strikers; you struggle even in training because they are so quick," Jesus said as quoted by Il Meridiano.

"Rasmus is more powerful and better at holding up the ball, while Victor kills you in space. I would give half the shirt to both of them.

“But right now, Rasmus is the one who helps us [Napoli], so I have to choose Rasmus. I always wish Victor well; he is like a brother to me and one of the best strikers in Europe.”

Osimhen and Jesus formerly shared agents when the Nigerian was still with Roberto Calenda, during his four-year spell at the Neapolitan club.

According to Tutto Mercato, Osimhen parted ways with Calenda over the agent’s inability to broker a move after his loan move to Galatasaray.

Italian agent with strong connection to Turkish clubs, George Gardi, brokered the deal and also worked with the Super Eagles forward for the permanent transfer.

Victor Osimhen left Napoli to join Galatasaray. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

Selim Soydan praises Osimhen

Top Turkish football commentator Selim Soydan has praised Victor Osimhen as Galatasaray’s saviour despite concerns over his huge transfer fee.

Soydan believes that the Nigerian is justifying his transfer fee with his delivery of quality performances, particularly in the Champions League.

“Everyone said Osimhen was expensive, but he always saves Galatasaray,” Soydan said after the win over Besiktas.

Galatasaray have a crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Pundit names Galatasaray's most important player

Legit.ng previously reported that Turkish football commentator Haluk Yurekli praised Victor Osimhen as Galatasaray's most important player.

Yurekli added that goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir shows a similar level of importance to the team as much as the Super Eagles forward does.

Source: Legit.ng