The football community in England and Spain is currently mourning the passing away of former goalkeeper trainer Silvino Louro

The former Portuguese international worked closely with Benfica manager Jose Mourinho from 2001 to 2018

Tributes have flooded social media from clubs, fans, and well-wishers across the globe

The football community in Europe has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of former goalkeeper coach Silvino Louro.

The former Portuguese international passed away at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness on Thursday, March 19.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper trainer, Silvino Louro, dies at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness. Photo by: Nigel French - PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea, Real Madrid, others mourn Louro

Some of Europe's biggest clubs including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Benfica have paid special tributes to Louro for his lasting impact.

Reigning FIFA Club World Cup winner, Chelsea wrote:

"Everyone at Chelsea FC is deeply saddened by the passing of our former goalkeeping coach, Silvino Louro.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time. "

Manchester United sent their thought to the family of Louro. The Read Devils wrote:

"We are saddened to learn our former goalkeeping coach Silvino Louro has passed away.

"Our thoughts go out to Silvino's family and friends at this difficult time."

@SLBenfica added:

"Sport Lisboa and Benfica expresses its deepest sorrow over the passing of Silvino.

"Former goalkeeper of the Club and the National Team, he will forever remain in the memory of Benfica fans as a striking figure of a generation that greatly honored the badge on their chest.

"To the family and friends, the Club extends its most heartfelt condolences. 🤍"

Former Portuguese international Silvano Louro dies at the age of 67 and worked with Jose Mourinho for 17 years. Photo by: Mike Egerton - PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

@Inter wrote:

"FC Internazionale Milano expresses its condolences for the passing of Silvino de Almeida Louro, the first-team goalkeeping coach for the Nerazzurri from 2008 to 2010.

"The Club stands in solidarity with the family during this time of mourning."

Real Madrid paid tribute to a man who played a key role behind the scenes during his time at the club," per The Sun.

Mourinho sends message to Louro

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has paid his final respects to former Portugal U21 goalkeeper Silvino Louro.

Mourinho said:

"Now I cry, but I'll be able to laugh, laugh a lot, talk about you, remember every moment. In the Mourinho family you are loved and you'll stay alive.

I'll continue to listen to you before each game "bro it's going to be fine". Rest easy little hands."

Silvino Louro and Jose Mourinho worked together for 17 years before his retirement.

Meanwhile, Louro enjoyed a long career as a goalkeeper, retiring at 41 in the early 2000s.

He became an important member of Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff, working with him at clubs such as FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, per the Mirror.

Peter Rufai is dead

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Rufai, Nigeria’s 1994 AFCON‑winning goalkeeper and two‑time World Cup hero, passed away in Lagos at dawn on Thursday, aged 61.

Friends say the former shot‑stopper had shuttled quietly between Nigeria and Spain for specialist treatment over the past 24 months, determined to keep the ordeal away from the public eye.

Source: Legit.ng