Argentine star Gianluca Prestianni has denied making any racist remark towards Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid's slim win over Benfica was overshadowed by the controversy that led to a 10-minute stoppage time

The Portuguese giants released an alternative camera angle to discredit France international Kylian Mbappe's claims

Argentine youngster Gianluca Prestianni broke his silence over the controversy that occurred during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid on Tuesday, February 17.

Benfica lost 1-0 to Los Blancos at Estadio da Luz thanks to a brilliant Vinicius strike that curled into the top corner in the 50th minute.

The Brazilian winger celebrated the goal with his dance signature at the corner flag, which angered some sections of the home fans and led to a yellow card from referee Francois Letexier.

Vinícius Junior and Gianluca Prestianni during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League between Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by: Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo.

Things went south when Vinicius Jr appeared to be disturbed by the alleged remarks from Prestianni, who was seen speaking to the Brazilian, covering his mouth with his shirt.

The 25-year-old ran towards the referee, expressing his displeasure over the comment by the Benfica star.

Vinicius Jr left the pitch briefly, prompting a 10-minute suspension of play before the match continued, per Sky Sports.

A statement from Real Madrid later revealed that Vinicius Jr informed officials that he had been racially insulted by a fellow South American.

Prestianni responds to racial abuse allegation

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni revealed that he did not racially insult Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

In a post on Instagram, the 20-year-old explained that he has been receiving threat messages from Los Blancos players after the alleged incident. He wrote:

"I want to clarify that at no point did I direct racist insults at player Vinícius Júnior, who unfortunately misinterpreted what he believes he heard."

"I have never been racist toward anyone, and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players."

The former Velez Sarsfield failed to say the exact words used on Vinicius Junior, as he disabled the comment section to prevent individuals from expressing their opinion.

Before the statement of the Argentine winger, Benfica released footage from an alternative angle, showing that no Los Blancos player could hear the exchange between Prestianni and Vinicius.

Kylian Mbappe challenges Gianluca Prestianni during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates.

According to UEFA disciplinary regulations, Article 14, anyone (player or official) who insults human dignity on grounds including race faces a ban of at least ten matches.

The European football governing body will now investigate the accusation, with sanctions to follow in line with its rules.

The knockout playoff eventually reached full-time after 12 minutes of added time. Madrid held on for the narrow win, although further controversy erupted when an object thrown from the crowd struck the Brazilian on the arm.

