Patrice Motsepe has confirmed Senegal can appeal CAF’s ruling after Morocco were awarded the 2025 AFCON title

CAF’s Appeal Board found Senegal broke AFCON regulations by walking off the pitch in the 2025 final

Senegal could file an appeal against CAF’s ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport as controversy deepens

Morocco have officially been crowned champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the CAF Appeal Board overturned the result of the final against Senegal.

The decision comes after extraordinary scenes in Rabat, where the Teranga Lions walked off the pitch in protest over a late penalty, ultimately leading to a retrospective 3-0 forfeit victory for the host nation.

Patrice Motsepe has backed the CAF Appeal Board’s controversial decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title. Photo credit: CAF Online

Source: Youtube

According to GOAL, Senegal were stripped of what would have been their second continental crown, following the CAF Appeal Board’s confirmation that the appeal lodged by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was "declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld."

The CAF Appeal Board concluded that Senegal’s actions in the final violated Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, which clearly state that any team leaving the field without authorisation forfeits the match.

With this determination, Senegal’s protest by walking off the pitch was deemed a breach of the rules, and the board awarded Morocco a 3-0 administrative victory

CAF President backs Senegal’s right to appeal

Meanwhile, CAF president Patrice Motsepe has made it clear that Senegal has every right to challenge the decision that stripped them of the title, RFI reports.

CAF Appeal Board found Senegal broke AFCON regulations by walking off the pitch during the final against Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the ruling that awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, Motsepe emphasised that all member nations must be allowed to defend their interests through proper legal channels.

Motsepe pointed directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as the next step available to Senegal if they choose to escalate the matter.

His message was straightforward, as he claims CAF’s structures allow for appeals, and Senegal is fully within its rights to pursue one.

More importantly, the CAF president stressed that the African football body would respect whatever outcome emerges from that process, even if it overturns the current ruling.

Motsepe claims no preferential treatment for Morocco

Beyond the appeal process, Motsepe addressed concerns about fairness and bias following the CAF Appeals Board's decision.

The South African insisted that no country, regardless of status or influence, would receive preferential treatment in CAF competitions.

According to Motsepe, maintaining fairness across all 54 member associations remains a core priority for the governing body.

The CAF president acknowledged that the events surrounding the final have raised fresh doubts about integrity and trust in African football.

Motsepe described these concerns as longstanding issues that CAF has been working to resolve, particularly in areas such as refereeing and disciplinary processes.

Motsepe also highlighted recent reforms aimed at improving transparency, including changes in how members of CAF’s judicial bodies are appointed. These steps, he explained, are part of a broader effort to rebuild confidence in the system and ensure that decisions are seen as credible.

Morocco hails CAF after AFCON judgement

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has commended the leadership of CAF for adhering to the framework of the African Cup of Nations.

In a post on X, the FMRF said the national team is committed to maintaining its position and application of the competition governing rules.

Source: Legit.ng