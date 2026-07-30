New Zealand's government published its citizenship application process, outlining ways foreigners can apply for citizenship

The government provided 2 checklists covering what applicants need to prepare before submitting their application

Requirements differ depending on whether applicants choose the online route or the in-person and postal options

New Zealand's government has published its citizenship application process, detailing the methods foreigners can use to apply and laying out the specific requirements for each.

The information is available on the official New Zealand government website, which outlines how applicants can submit their citizenship applications online, in person, or by post.

New Zealand posts two checklists for foreigners. Photo credit: Mark Meredith/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

2 Checklists for 3 Application Methods

Although there are three ways to apply, the government has provided two checklists.

The first covers the online application process, while the second combines both the in-person and postal routes, as they share identical requirements.

For those applying online, the checklist includes:

1. A RealMe login (applicants who do not have one will be prompted to create one before starting)

2. A device with internet access and a camera such as a mobile phone, tablet, or computer for an identity check

3. An identity referee

4. Digital copies of photos and documents

5. A credit or debit card to pay the application fee

For applicants choosing to apply in person or by post, the requirements are:

1. A completed application form

2. A witness

3. Original documents

4. Two identical photos

5. A payment card to cover the fee

Special Categories of Applicants

The government also provides guidance for specific groups of applicants. Those who were born outside New Zealand but had at least one parent who was a New Zealand citizen at the time of their birth are classified as citizens by descent and must register their citizenship to receive a certificate, rather than going through the standard application process.

Samoan applicants are also treated differently depending on their date and place of birth.

Those born in Samoa before 1 January 1949 must follow a separate application path, while those born on or after that date can apply through the standard online process outlined on the same page.

New Zealand speaks on visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand government maintained a visa waiver agreement with select countries and territories to foster international relations and tourism.

Travellers holding passports from these approved list of countries do not need to apply for a standard visitor visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng