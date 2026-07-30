UEFA published a statement on behalf of its 55 member associations threatening to pull out of FIFA competitions

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reportedly moved to sell stakes in the World Cup without informing member associations

Other football confederations also reacted after learning about the proposal through media reports rather than FIFA directly

European football's governing body, UEFA, has threatened to withdraw all its national teams from FIFA competitions unless the governing body's proposal to introduce private ownership of the World Cup is completely scrapped.

UEFA published a statement on its official website on behalf of all 55 of its member associations, warning that no European national team will take part in any FIFA competition for as long as the proposal remains on the table.

UEFA strongly opposes FIFA Forward Enterprise. Photo by MTB-Photo.

Source: Getty Images

The confederation demanded that FIFA not only abandon the plan in full but also provide binding guarantees that it will never again pursue private ownership of its governance or competitions.

The dispute centres on a proposal by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is reportedly seeking to sell stakes in the World Cup through an arrangement described as the Forward Enterprise.

According to UEFA, FIFA did not consult or notify its member associations about the plan. The governing bodies only became aware of it after the details emerged in a Times Sport exclusive, a development that deepened frustration across the football world.

UEFA releases statement on FFE

In its statement, UEFA argued that the World Cup carries a century of history and cannot be reduced to an investment vehicle designed to generate profit.

“As a result of today's discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership,” the statement reads.

UEFA is not alone in its concern. Other football confederations have also responded to the news, with most expressing displeasure at having learned of the proposal through press reports rather than through any formal FIFA communication. However, none of the other confederations have so far announced a decision to boycott FIFA events as UEFA has done.

CAF reacts to FIFA Forward Enterprise

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF reacted to the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise by Gianni Infantino amid controversies on social media

The African football governing body confirmed that President Patrice Motsepe will meet members association to deliberate on the continent’s voice.

Source: Legit.ng