President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, July 30, addressed public scepticism over how the Oriire hostages were freed

Two teachers were killed during the 56-day ordeal after terrorists raided three schools in Oriire LGA on May 15

The DSS earlier revealed that the kidnappers demanded the release of two Ansaru terrorist leaders as a condition for freeing the hostages

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said the Nigerian government did not pay any ransom to secure the release of students and teachers kidnapped from Oriire Local Government Area (LGA) in Oyo state, dismissing claims that had circulated since the hostages regained their freedom.

Tinubu made the denial on Thursday, July 30, during a meeting with Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and his council at the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu applauds the Nigerian military and denies that the FG paid ransom to free abducted Oriire students and teachers. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

He said:

"Congratulations on the Oriire Oyo state rescue that succeeded. I think we succeeded with your support and prayers. And I agree with you that we should commend the men and women of the armed forces for their excellent performance. On behalf of them, I accept your message and I would forward this same message on."

Tinubu continued:

"As you (Oba Ladoja) emphasised the question of security, that each event teaches us new methods, open our eyes, challenge us to examine and re-examine our architecture, our map and operations. And you would have seen, we've given a geographical and numerical answer to the challenges.

"We refused to pay ransom; we have the geography of the forest (the expansive Old Oyo National Park). We know what it is."

The president added:

"In answer to it, from 8 divisions, we are now moving to 12 divisions to shorten the response time to defeat terrorism and banditry. It is very necessary, and we are doing so."

Watch President Tinubu's video on the Oriire school abduction below via X:

39 pupils, 5 teachers survive 56-day Oriire ordeal

Legit.ng recalls that armed terrorists attacked three schools in the Yawota, Ahoro-Esiele, and Alawusa communities of Oriire LGA on May 15, seizing dozens of pupils and teachers. Two months later, in early July, the 39 pupils and five surviving teachers were freed after spending 56 days in captivity.

The ordeal claimed the lives of two teachers. Michael Oyedokun was brutally murdered by the attackers while held captive, with a video of his killing circulated online by the group. A second teacher, John Olaleye, was also killed while in the insurgents' hands.

Before the release, the Department of State Services (DSS) said the kidnappers demanded the freedom of Mahmud Muhammad, also known as Abu Bara'a, and Abubakar Abbas, both identified as leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group, as part of negotiations over the hostages.

Scepticism over federal government's account

Following the hostages' release, some critics of the Tinubu administration questioned the government's description of the outcome as a "rescue", with several commentators alleging that a ransom had in fact been paid.

The allegation gained momentum when Zacchaeus Olatunde, one of the teachers rescued, claimed that he and the other captives were released by their abductors before security personnel eventually escorted them home.

Tinubu's remarks at the presidential villa appear to be a direct response to those allegations.

The president's announcement that the military is expanding from 8 to 12 divisions was presented as part of a broader effort to cut response times and strengthen the fight against terrorism and banditry across the country.

Terrorists kidnap, kill 106 health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed groups, criminal kidnappers, and jihadist fighters abducted 91 health workers and killed 15 others across 101 separate attacks on Nigerian healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025, according to a new international report.

The figures come from the 'Care in the Crosshairs: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2025' report, published by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. The data was compiled using Insecurity Insight's global monitoring system and covers incidents across the three-year window.

Source: Legit.ng