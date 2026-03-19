Pape Thiaw proudly displayed the AFCON 2025 trophy during Senegal’s squad announcement

The Teranga Lions are set to play two international friendlies against Peru and Gambia later in March

The 28-man squad includes experienced international superstars like Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy

Senegal have announced a strong 28-man squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Peru and Gambia, signaling the Teranga Lions’ intent to remain a dominant force in African and global football.

The squad, selected by head coach Pape Thiaw, features a blend of experienced internationals and youthful talents.

Senegal has announced a formidable squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Peru and Gambia. Photo by Abdel Majis Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

In a notable moment accompanying the squad announcement, Thiaw proudly held the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, an apparent response to CAF’s controversial decision to strip Senegal of the title and award it to Morocco.

The move serves as a bold statement of pride and defiance, highlighting the team’s belief in its achievement on the pitch despite the administrative ruling.

Senegal announce 28-man squad for friendlies

At the heart of Senegal’s squad is a strong core of seasoned internationals.

In goal, Edouard Mendy headlines the roster, backed by Mory Diaw and Yehvann Diouf, ensuring reliable coverage between the posts, Africa Top Sports reports.

The defensive line boasts captain Kalidou Koulibaly alongside Moussa Niakhaté, Ismail Jakobs, and Antoine Mendy, with additional options such as Krépin Diatta, Abdoulaye Seck, and Nobel Mendy.

Midfield is anchored by Idrissa Gana Gueye, offering stability and leadership, with supporting players Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra, Pape Gueye, and Pape Matar Sarr providing both defensive cover and forward-driving energy.

Leading the line in attack are Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr, while Boulaye Dia, Bamba Dieng, and Habib Diallo add depth and versatility.

Young players like Assane Diao and Mamadou Diakhon have also been announced as part of the 28-man Senegal squad for the March friendlies.

March friendlies serve as critical test for Senegal

According to Daily Sports, the friendlies against Peru and Gambia, scheduled for late March, provide crucial opportunities for Thiaw to assess the Senegal squad depth, implement tactical variations, and foster team chemistry ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Senegal will be one of nine African nations that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this summer. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The clash against Peru offers the Teranga Lions an opportunity to test their might against a non-African opposition, while the Gambia encounter presents a competitive regional test for Thiaw’s men.

These matches come at a critical juncture for Senegalese football after the Teranga Lions just got stripped of their AFCON title by CAF.

Despite the setback from CAF’s ruling, Thiaw and the rest of the Senegal squad appear determined to focus on performance and unity ahead of the upcoming World Cup as the federation considers appealing the ruling from the CAF Appeals Board.

CAF President sends message to Senegal

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe has made it clear that Senegal has every right to challenge the decision that stripped them of the title.

Speaking after the ruling that awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, Motsepe emphasised that all member nations must be allowed to defend their interests through proper legal channels.

Source: Legit.ng