The Algerian football community has reacted after the Confederation of African Football stripped Senegal of 2025 AFCON title

CAF announced the decision to strip the Teranga Lions the title after Morocco appealed the earlier verdict

The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed that it will proceed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports

An Algerian football fan has thrown their weight behind the Senegalese Football Federation.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped the Teranga Lions of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The African football governing body faulted the West African country for exiting the field and awarded Morocco a walkover 3-0 victory and declared the Atlas Lions the new winners.

Senegalese coach Pape Thiaw orders his player off the pitch during the 2025 AFCON final against Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The Teranga Lions won the chaos-ridden final by a lone goal from Pape Gueye in the extra time due to the walkout of the Senegalese team, per ESPN.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala had disallowed Senegal's goal during the regulation time before awarding a penalty to Morocco during stoppage time (90+6 minutes), which led to Pape Thiaw ordering his players to leave the pitch.

It took the intervention of Al Nassr star Sadio Mane to return the players to the pitch, before Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz missed a penalty in the 90+27 minute, SPORTBible.

Algerian fan sends message to Senegal

An Algerian fan has insisted that trophies are won on the field of play and not in the board room.

In a viral tweet on X, @Algeria_FC threw his weight behind the one-time AFCON winner. The statement read:

"Trophies are won on the pitch 🇸🇳⭐️⭐️."

Meanwhile, Algeria had a 100% record in the group stage of the 2025 AFCON, with wins against Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea.

The Desert Fox beat the Leopards of DR Congo 1-0 in the Round of 16, before losing to Nigeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal.

Fans react

@Mandi_WaLeKhosi said:

"True, I’m still recognising Senegal as the winners. You don’t rewrite a final after the fact like that 🤷🏽‍♀️. Whatever decision Confederation of African Football makes, football was already decided on the pitch for me."

Brahim Diaz receives the Golden Boot from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during presentation at the 2025 AFCON final football match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@UtdMaverickk wrote:

"Despite the fake ruling by CAF. We the African continent recognizes Senegal as the true and only champion."

@PeakWorld9 added:

"Football is won on the pitch, not in boardrooms through bribes. We know who the real champions are. It’s Senegal, through and through."

@aobolagunju said:

"I’m trying to understand this. How do people take a competition seriously when results can just be overturned like this?

"One minute teams are fighting on the pitch, giving everything, fans are celebrating or mourning… next minute, a statement changes the entire outcome. So what exactly are we watching? Football or decisions?

"Once people start feeling like results can be adjusted off the pitch, the passion will begin to fade. And without trust, the competition will begin to lose its meaning. Law or no law, I believe CAF got this wrong."

Morocco reacts to CAF's ruling

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Moroccan FA reacted to the latest CAF ruling which awards the Atlas Lions the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Morocco acknowledged the judgement, but refused to comment on the broader implications until it had sat with its governing body before announcing a decision.

Source: Legit.ng