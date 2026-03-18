Algeria Fan Releases Statement After CAF Stripped Teranga Lions of AFCON 2025 Title
- The Algerian football community has reacted after the Confederation of African Football stripped Senegal of 2025 AFCON title
- CAF announced the decision to strip the Teranga Lions the title after Morocco appealed the earlier verdict
- The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed that it will proceed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports
An Algerian football fan has thrown their weight behind the Senegalese Football Federation.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped the Teranga Lions of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.
The African football governing body faulted the West African country for exiting the field and awarded Morocco a walkover 3-0 victory and declared the Atlas Lions the new winners.
The Teranga Lions won the chaos-ridden final by a lone goal from Pape Gueye in the extra time due to the walkout of the Senegalese team, per ESPN.
Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala had disallowed Senegal's goal during the regulation time before awarding a penalty to Morocco during stoppage time (90+6 minutes), which led to Pape Thiaw ordering his players to leave the pitch.
Senegal asked to send petition as CAF strips West Africans of AFCON 2025 title, crowns Morocco champions
It took the intervention of Al Nassr star Sadio Mane to return the players to the pitch, before Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz missed a penalty in the 90+27 minute, SPORTBible.
Algerian fan sends message to Senegal
An Algerian fan has insisted that trophies are won on the field of play and not in the board room.
In a viral tweet on X, @Algeria_FC threw his weight behind the one-time AFCON winner. The statement read:
"Trophies are won on the pitch 🇸🇳⭐️⭐️."
Meanwhile, Algeria had a 100% record in the group stage of the 2025 AFCON, with wins against Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea.
The Desert Fox beat the Leopards of DR Congo 1-0 in the Round of 16, before losing to Nigeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal.
Fans react
@Mandi_WaLeKhosi said:
"True, I’m still recognising Senegal as the winners. You don’t rewrite a final after the fact like that 🤷🏽♀️. Whatever decision Confederation of African Football makes, football was already decided on the pitch for me."
@UtdMaverickk wrote:
"Despite the fake ruling by CAF. We the African continent recognizes Senegal as the true and only champion."
@PeakWorld9 added:
"Football is won on the pitch, not in boardrooms through bribes. We know who the real champions are. It’s Senegal, through and through."
@aobolagunju said:
"I’m trying to understand this. How do people take a competition seriously when results can just be overturned like this?
"One minute teams are fighting on the pitch, giving everything, fans are celebrating or mourning… next minute, a statement changes the entire outcome. So what exactly are we watching? Football or decisions?
"Once people start feeling like results can be adjusted off the pitch, the passion will begin to fade. And without trust, the competition will begin to lose its meaning. Law or no law, I believe CAF got this wrong."
Morocco reacts to CAF's ruling
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Moroccan FA reacted to the latest CAF ruling which awards the Atlas Lions the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.
Morocco acknowledged the judgement, but refused to comment on the broader implications until it had sat with its governing body before announcing a decision.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.