Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement

Other top European clubs are interested in signing the Super Eagles star including German champions Bayern Munich

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently for €75 million in the summer of 2025 after excelling on loan in 2024

Victor Osimhen is attracting interest from top European clubs amid his impressive performances for Galatasaray since joining the club on loan in 2024.

Osimhen was a target for most top European clubs in the summer of 2023 after helping Napoli win the 2022/23 Italian Serie A title, their first in 33 years.

The striker opted to extend his contract and shunned advances from other clubs, but after a TikTok video saga with the club, he vowed to leave in 2024.

Paris Saint-Germain were the first to approach Napoli to sign him, but after weeks of negotiations, a move failed to materialise and the French club left the table.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli also attempted but quit after Napoli demanded an extra €5 million having initially agreed a €65 million transfer fee.

Premier League side Chelsea also tried, agreeing a fee with Napoli but failed to agree personal terms until the 2024 summer transfer deadline closed.

Galatasaray took advantage of the Turkish open windows still open and signed him on loan. He impressed during his loan spell, scoring 37 goals in all competitions.

This prompted Galatasaray to sign him permanently for €75 million on July 31, 2025, facing no opposition from Europe. Al-Hilal was the only other club interested, but Osimhen rejected despite a €50 million salary offer.

Halfway into the first year of the four-year deal he signed, the European clubs are back and have expressed interest in signing the player they once overlooked.

According to Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich have joined Barcelona among the clubs interested in signing the Super Eagles but the deal is unlikely to happen. Bayern Munich need him to replace Harry Kane, while Barcelona made him a target as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Why Osimhen won't join Barcelona, Bayern

The first obstacle to the deal is Galatasaray’s demands. The Turkish champions want €150 million, double what they paid for him if any club will take him off their hands.

Top clubs are very likely to leave the table based on this amount, similar to how Napoli’s initial €130 million scared off interested clubs.

However, the biggest obstacle is Osimhen’s salary demands, which was why his proposed move to Chelsea and other clubs failed to happen.

Osimhen earned €12 million gross at Napoli, which Chelsea failed to match after the Nigerian insisted he would not reduce his salary though he accepted €6 million net during his loan spell at Galatasaray.

Galatasaray confirmed that the Super Eagles forward earns a cumulative €21 million net per season: €15 million fixed, €5 million in image rights and €1 million in loyalty bonus.

This figure puts the interested clubs at a disadvantage. If Barcelona or Bayern Munich will match such an amount next for him, they would have to pay almost double of that before tax.

This would make him the highest-paid player in Europe at around €40 million, an adventure Bayern won't take up and Barcelona is not financially buoyant to.

A €150 million transfer fee and a €40 million annual salary would certainly provide an obstacle and Osimhen, who had made it clear in previous windows that he would not reduce his salary, is unlikely to change his stance.

Saudi Arabian clubs remain the only ones who can take up the huge financial package to sign him from Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen speaks about his future

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen spoke about his future at Galatasaray after rumours on the media suggests he is unhappy at the Turkish club.

Osimhen denied these rumours, confirming that he is happy at the club and his recent attitude of not celebrating was due to a personal issue.

