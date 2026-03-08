Victor Osimhen has opened up on what his Galatasaray teammates told him after his goal against Besiktas

Osimhen scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute to help Galatasaray win the Istanbul derby

The Turkish champions have immediately begun preparations for the Champions League tie vs Liverpool

Victor Osimhen has opened up on what his Galatasaray teammates told him after he scored against Besiktas, which gave his team victory in the Istanbul derby on March 7, 2026.

Osimhen proved again why Galatasaray went out of their way to splash €75 million to sign him permanently after an impressive loan spell from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the fans after Galatasaray's win over Besiktas.

Source: Getty Images

The striker showed great positioning to connect with Leroy Sane’s in-swinging cross, sending a brilliant header past Besiktas goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu.

Galatasaray’s early lead paid off as they were forced into defensive mode after Leroy Sane was sent off in the 62nd minute after a rash challenge on Rilwan Yilmaz, as noted by TRT Futbol.

Besiktas dominated the match from that moment, but despite their effort in Galatasaray’s half, the champions held on to claim all three points in the derby.

What Galatasaray stars told Osimhen

Match winner Osimhen, speaking during the post-match conference, disclosed what his teammates told him immediately after he scored his goal.

The Super Eagles forward congratulated his teammates for their effort in keeping their narrow lead against a quality opponent despite the numerical disadvantage.

“I congratulate my teammates for both their endurance and strength. We fought very aggressively until the very end. In that respect, I’m very happy with this victory,” he told GS TV.

“Yes, of course, first and foremost we need to follow our coach's instructions. Besides that, there were also players among my teammates who excited and motivated me.”

He disclosed that his teammates told him to join the defence after his goal, subtly hinting that Galatasaray’s strategy was to score then sit back.

“After the goal, they called me back to defense. And as I've always said, I love this club very much and we are fighting to make our dreams come true,” he added.

“I am proud of our team. We show great unity in both our away and home games. For this, we need to take it one game at a time and fight for each other.”

Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir also echoed Osimhen’s praises. The Turkish star praised his teammates for their efforts in the hard-fought victory.

Victor Osimhen and his teammates during Galatasaray's win over Besiktas.

Source: Getty Images

“I think this is an important 3 points on the road to the championship. This is a tough away game. The first half was evenly matched,” he said.

“Playing with 10 men here is also difficult. I congratulate my teammates for their fight. We fought very well and won. Hopefully, we will continue like this.”

Galatasaray have immediately begun training for the crucial UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

