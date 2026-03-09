Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle faces fresh injury concerns ahead of the international break

23-year-old forward Salim Fago Lawal scored before suffering injury in Viktoria Plzen’s 3-0 win on Sunday

The Nigerian striker has nine goals and two assists this season for Viktoria Plzen

Nigeria’s preparations for upcoming international fixtures have suffered a setback after Super Eagles striker Salim Fago Lawal picked up an injury while playing for Viktoria Plzen in their league match against FC Hradec Králové.

The 23-year-old forward started the game at Malšovická Aréna and played a key role in his side’s comfortable 3-0 victory.

Salim Fago Lawal returned to the scoresheet for FC Viktoria Plzen but was forced off with an injury.

However, what began as a memorable afternoon for the Nigerian attacker ended on a worrying note after he was forced off in the second half with a suspected injury, Afrik Foot reports.

Lawal’s fitness will now be closely monitored by both his club and the Nigerian national team as head coach Eric Chelle assesses his options ahead of future international fixtures.

Lawal shines before injury scare

Despite the injury concern, Lawal delivered an impressive performance before leaving the pitch.

The Nigerian forward opened the scoring in the 44th minute with a composed finish that showcased his pace and attacking instincts.

The goal set the tone for Viktoria Plzen’s victory, with additional strikes from Cheick Souaré and Tomáš Ladra sealing the result.

However, the joy of scoring quickly turned into concern when the 23-year-old striker appeared to struggle physically in the second half.

He was eventually substituted in the 63rd minute after signalling discomfort, raising fears about a potential injury.

While the exact nature of the problem has not yet been confirmed, the timing of the setback could complicate matters for both club and country.

Injury a setback for Lawal

Lawal’s injury comes at a time when his reputation has been steadily growing.

The Nigerian striker joined Viktoria Plzen from NK Istra 1961 in January and has quickly established himself as an important attacking option for the Czech club.

This season alone, as seen on Transfermarkt, Lawal has scored two goals and registered in six appearances across all competitions, highlighting his growing influence in the squad.

The 23-year-old striker’s performances also earned him a place in the Super Eagles team squad that secured bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Although he played only a peripheral role during the tournament, the call-up marked an important milestone in his international career and signaled the coaching staff’s belief in his long-term potential.

Salim Fago Lawal was part of Nigeria's squad that won bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Even if the injury sidelines Lawal temporarily, the Super Eagles still possess significant attacking depth. Nigeria’s frontline includes established stars such as Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, and Akor Adams.

With several experienced forwards available, Chelle is unlikely to face an immediate crisis in his attacking plans.

However, the Super Eagles coach will still hope the injury proves minor, allowing the promising striker to continue building momentum at club level.

For Lawal, the coming days will be crucial as medical tests determine the severity of the issue.

