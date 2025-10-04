Chelsea will take on reigning EPL winners Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, October 4

Chelsea Academy defender Landon Emenalo has been named in the squad for today's Premier League match against reigning champions Liverpool.

The Blues are currently facing an injury crisis in the squad with manager Enzo Maresca trying to manage the situation.

In the defense line, Chelsea will play without Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Tosin Adarabioyo, with Trevoh Chalobah out due to suspension.

Enzo Maresca arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos are unavailable in the midfield for the important clash.

Chelsea's lineup

Chelsea have named their starting 11 for the match, with Robert Sanchez in goal, Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella will play left-back and right-back respectively.

According to Sky Sports, Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong pair in the heart of the defence. In the midfield, Reece James will play alongside Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Former Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro lead the attack.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca blamed their injury worries on their FIFA Club World Cup campaign, where they won the trophy.

He explained that the team had 20 days' rest after the tournament, which is not enough time for recovery. He said:

"No doubt that also the injury situation, we have at this moment, I think eight players out. This is as a result of the FIFA Club World Cup we participated in."

Chelsea's captain Landon Emenalo during the Premier League 2 match against Manchester City U21 team.

Maresca gives Emenalo opportunity

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has put Landon Emenalo on the bench for the encounter against Liverpool.

According to the Blues' official website, the England U18 star received his first call-up for the men's squad last season against Legia Warsaw in the semi-final of the UEFA Conference League.

The Chelsea Academy defender has spent quality training alongside the Blues men's team on Friday afternoon, October 3.

The 17-year-old has featured for the U21 in their five opening Premier League matches, providing two assists in their 5-0 win against Newcastle. Maresca said:

"I think it’s a fact that I really trust the young players, not just the young players we have signed, but the young players from the Academy.

'"I really trust all the players we have and at the moment we have four or five defenders out, so we will try to adapt and find the right solutions for the game."

Landon Emenalo named in England U17 squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that England’s U18 head coach Neil Ryan has announced his 27-man squad for the October international doubleheader against France, with the list drawing major attention in Nigeria.

The most notable inclusions are Chelsea’s Landon Emenalo, son of former Super Eagles left-back Michael Emenalo, and Wolves defender Wesley Okoduwa, son of ex-Nigerian striker Emmanuel Okoduwa.

