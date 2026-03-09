Real Madrid have been dealt a big blow following the setback suffered by another important player

The 20-time European champions are battling with the fitness level of some players, including France international Kylian Mbappe

Los Blancos will face Premier League giants in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 11

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras will miss the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 11.

The Spanish player cemented his place in the defense of Los Blancos since arriving from Portuguese side Benfica last summer.

Alvaro Carreras will miss the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Photo by: Angel Martinez.

Carreras ruled out vs Man City

Alvaro Carreras featured in Real Madrid's 1-o0loss to Getafe in the Spanish La Liga on March 2.

According to beIN SPORTS, only four outfield players have played more matches than the 22-year-old, who has appeared 34 times across all competitions this season.

The former Benfica star failed to play in Madrid's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on March 6, following his suspension, before picking up an injury.

A medical update from the club confirmed that the player has been diagnosed with a muscle injury. The statement read:

“After the tests carried out on our player Alvaro Carreras by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the calf of his right leg.

Injury update for Madrid squad

France international Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga have been spotted at Real Madrid’s training ground ahead of their upcoming European clash.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward’s presence has boosted the morale of the squad and strengthened the attacking options after he missed the Round of 16 match against Benfica.

Real Madrid winger, Kylian Mbappe will be available to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Photo by: David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid.

The FIFA World Cup winner is currently the club’s leading scorer this season and has been absent from the last three matches due to a knee problem. He recently underwent medical checks in Paris.

Meanwhile, Camavinga has returned to training after missing the victory against Celta de Vigo due to a dental issue.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to provide further clarity on the condition of his squad during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference as Los Blancos prepare for a crucial European night against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Some Real Madrid fans react to the return of Kylian Mbappe. Read them below:

@AbuAzeezAbolaji said:

"A Man City fan said Khusanov will stop Mbappe. I love to see."

@AddyAdam8 added:

"With Carreras and Bellingham out, Mbappe returning isn't just a bonus it’s a necessity. He’s the only one who can truly punish City’s high line on the counter-attack right now. If he’s fit enough to start, the Etihad is going to be a very nervous place on Wednesday night. 🏎️💨."

Neuer out of UCL R16

Legit.ng earlier reported that German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered an injury during Bayern Munich's 4-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach in the league on Friday, March 6.

Neuer's latest injury adds to his recent calf issues, including a previous setback that prevented him from featuring in crucial matches, notably against Borussia Dortmund on February 28.

