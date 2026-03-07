Arsenal defeated Mansfield Town 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, with Eberechi Eze scoring the winner

Gunners youngster Max Dowman became Arsenal’s youngest FA Cup starter at 16 years and 66 days

Arsenal became the first Premier League team to score 100 goals in all competitions this season

Arsenal overcame a spirited Mansfield Town side to secure their place in the FA Cup quarterfinals, with Eberechi Eze netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory.

The League One hosts, just five points above the relegation zone, tested the Premier League leaders throughout the match, forcing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into several key saves.

Eberechi Eze celebrates after netting Arsenal's winning goal against Mansfield Town. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Noni Madueke opened the scoring just before halftime, curling a superb finish into the top corner after Gabriel Martinelli’s assist.

However, Mansfield equalised early in the second half through substitute Will Evans, capitalising on a misstep from Arsenal debutant Marli Salmon.

The tension was short-lived as Eze restored Arsenal’s lead in the 66th minute, thumping a powerful strike into the net to secure progression to the last eight.

Dowman makes history for Arsenal

Manager Mikel Arteta made headlines by naming two 16-year-olds in his starting lineup, with Marli Salmon making his debut and Max Dowman becoming the youngest player to start an FA Cup match for Arsenal at just 16 years and 66 days old.

Dowman impressed with early chances and composed play, showcasing the Gunners’ commitment to youth development.

Despite the promising performances from the youngsters, Arteta called on experienced players Eze and Jurrien Timber off the bench to ensure the Gunners avoided a potential upset.

The blend of youth and experience highlighted Arsenal’s depth as they navigated a challenging cup tie.

Arsenal set record with 100 goals

Arsenal’s win over Mansfield also brought another milestone as the North London side became the first Premier League side to reach 100 goals in all competitions this season, per Opta.

Arsenal were tested but overcame a spirited Mansfield Town to move into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

This achievement places them alongside European giants Bayern Munich (128) and Barcelona (110) as the only teams from the big five leagues to hit the triple-digit mark in goals this term.

The Gunners’ attacking dominance is evident across competitions, with contributions from key players including Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, and Eze.

Arteta’s men are the leading goalscorers in the Premier League this season with 58 goals, and are also among the top scorers in the UEFA Champions League with 23 goals.

This latest goal-scoring record adds momentum as Arsenal chase a historic quadruple, keeping hopes alive in the FA Cup, Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup.

Arsenal will now shift focus to the Champions League, travelling to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 on Wednesday, March 11.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup quarterfinal draw promises exciting matchups as Arteta’s side aims to replicate the success of the 2019-20 campaign, when they last lifted the trophy.

