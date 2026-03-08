A former director of football at Besiktas has spoken about the performance of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian international scored the only goal in the 39th minute to give the Yellow-Red a vital win over their rival

Osimhen will lead the Turkish champions to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Liverpool

Nigeria sports journalist Sadiq Adebara spoke to Legot.ng on the performance of Victor Osimhen in Europe

A former director of football at Besiktas has praised Victor Osimhen following his outstanding performance in the Istanbul derby.

The football administrator made the remarks after Galatasaray defeated their city rivals 1-0 in a tense encounter in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Victor Osimhen scored the winner in the 39th minute and Galatasaray held on to the goal to secure a crucial victory to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Former Manchester City star Leroy Sane was sent off in the 62nd minute after the video assistant referee judged his foul on Rilwan Yilmaz to be violent, per Daily Sports.

Galatasaray played the remainder of the match with 10 men, including an additional 10 minutes in the second half, but held on and secured the victory.

Former Besiktas director hails Osimhen

Former Besiktas director of football, Onder Ozen said the Nigerian striker is currently the best forward in the region.

Speaking on the Neo Spor YouTube channel, the former Fenerbahce coach said the Super Eagles striker contribution goes beyond scoring goals. He said:

“Let us begin from Bavaria and move to our region; Osimhen is the greatest striker in this area. He has contributed significantly in both offensive and defensive aspects.

“He also disrupted the connections Besiktas established from defence to midfield. He obstructed Besiktas' fluidity.

The former Napoli striker is currently enjoying one of his best runs of form for Galatasaray, contributing either a goal or an assist in each of his last eight league matches.

Osimhen has also impressed in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring seven goals before Galatasaray’s round of 16 clash against Liverpool.

Osimhen is the best forward - Adebara

Nigerian sports journalist, Sadiq Adebara believes that Victor Osimhen is currently one of the best strikers in Europe.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig between Besiktas and Galatasaray at Tupras Stadium in Istanbul.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adebara said the work rate of the former Napoli star has increased after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. He said:

"We can all agree on one thing: Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe currently. He plays with his heart with total passion and dedication.

"His game improved drastically after returning to Galatasaray from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria won bronze.

"He has continued to lift the Turkish champions and I know he will sink Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16."

