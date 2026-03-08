Arsenal and Chelsea secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025/26 FA Cup on Saturday, March 7

The Gunners beat Mansfield Town 2-1, while the Blues laboured hard to beat Wrexham AFC 4-2 after extra time

Legit.ng has taken a look at the prize money the quarterfinalists have received ahead of the draws on Monday, March 9

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City have all secured their places in the quarterfinals of this season’s FA Cup.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 3-1 in the fifth round at Molineux Stadium on Friday, March 6. Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah, and Curtis Jones were all on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Arsenal also progressed after a 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town at One Call Stadium on Saturday, March 7. Former Crystal Palace FC winger Eberechi Eze came off the bench to score the decisive goal for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had to work hard to overcome Wrexham AFC in Wales. The Red Dragons held the London side until full time, but a late red card to George Dobson in stoppage time weakened their resistance.

Former Manchester United FC forward Alejandro Garnacho and in-form striker João Pedro both scored in extra time as Chelsea sealed a 4-2 victory.

Manchester City completed the round of fixtures with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United FC at St James' Park, thanks to impressive performances from Savinho and Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush.

FA Cup prize money

According to FA Cup prize kitty, the clubs earn revenue from a combination of gate receipts and broadcast income.

For Arsenal, Chelsea and the other quarterfinalists, reaching this stage guarantees a bonus of £238,500, while teams that won their fourth-round ties received £127,000.

Clubs from the Premier League entered the competition in the third round, which carried a prize money of £121,500.

As a result, Arsenal and Chelsea have so far earned a combined total of £495,000 from their progress to the quarterfinal stage.

The prize money increases with each round, with the eventual winner set to receive £2,120,000, while the runner-up will take home £1,060,000.

Arsenal set record with 100 goals

Arsenal’s win over Mansfield also brought another milestone as the North London side became the first Premier League side to reach 100 goals in all competitions this season, per Opta.

This achievement places them alongside European giants Bayern Munich (128) and Barcelona (110) as the only teams from the big five leagues to hit the triple-digit mark in goals this term.

The Gunners’ attacking dominance is evident across competitions, with contributions from key players including Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, and Eberechi Eze.

