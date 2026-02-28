Victor Osimhen has spoken about his future at Galatasaray after helping the club beat Alanyaspor

Osimhen scored and assisted during the match, continuing his impressive impact for the team

The Super Eagles star cleared the air on the rumours that suggest that he is unhappy in Istanbul

Victor Osimhen has broken his silence about his future at Galatasaray amid reports that he is owed salaries and unhappy at the club.

Osimhen scored and assisted to help Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor on Saturday, February 28, 2025, continuing his string of impressive performances.

Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's third goal against Alanyaspor. Photo by Arife Karakum.

This follows his leader-like performance against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, scoring the goal that revived Galatasaray.

Osimhen did not celebrate his goal against Juventus, heightening the rumours that he is unhappy in Turkey and wants to leave the club soon.

He spoke glowingly about Juventus before the match and admitted that he was close to joining them, sparking concerns that he could leave Galatasaray amid reports that he is owed salaries.

Osimhen speaks about his future

The Super Eagles forward has debunked the rumours that he is unhappy in Turkey and that not celebrating against Juventus has nothing to do with it.

He added that footballers sometimes go through emotions, and it reflects in their conduct on the pitch and that he is perfectly happy at Galatasaray.

“This has nothing to do with anyone. Every player is emotional. I celebrate most of the time, but there are times when I don't. I had an emotional reason in the last match,” he said as quoted by TRT Spor.

“Since I arrived, both my family and I have been having a great time with the coach, the fans, the president, and everyone in general. They make everything very easy for us.

I celebrate like this when I feel like it. I don't have any problems with anyone. I love my club, my coach, my president, and the fans… I am very grateful for everything I have experienced since I arrived.”

As caught on Bein Sport, the fans unveiled a banner for Osimhen, with the message “We are family and family is everything”, and the striker applauded the gesture.

“I didn't know the fans were prepared. It was a surprise. Everything they've done since I arrived is very precious to me. First, I came on loan. Words can't describe it. Such loving fans,” he told GS TV.

Victor Osimhen applauds Galatasaray fans after scoring again Alanyaspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

“We have a fanbase that creates a special bond with the players, beyond just football. I'm truly very happy. I agree with what was written on the banner. We are a family, and family is more important than anything.

“I'm at a club I love, with people I love very much. We're together through good times and bad! We're enjoying every moment. I'm very grateful for their support .”

Okan Buruk reveals chat with Osimhen

