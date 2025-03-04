Former Galatasaray player Sergen Yalcın has criticised the lack of creative support for Victor Osimhen

Wingers Barıs Yılmaz and Roland Sallai have underperformed in providing assists, limiting Osimhen’s impact

Yalcın urges Galatasaray to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window to maximise Osimhen’s potential

Victor Osimhen has been in outstanding form for Galatasaray as the Nigerian forward has won hearts of Turkish fans since joining the club on loan from Napoli last summer.

The 26-year-old forward has emerged as the club's top scorer this season, but former Besiktas and Galatasaray player Sergen Yalcın believes his teammates are not giving him the needed support.

The Turkish coach has openly criticised wingers Barıs Yılmaz and Roland Sallai, accusing them of failing to create enough chances for Osimhen to thrive.

Yılmaz has only managed one assist, a disappointing tally for a player expected to provide service to a prolific striker like Osimhen to convert.

Similarly, summer signing Roland Sallai has also struggled even more, contributing just one goal and no assists in 19 appearances for Galatasaray this season.

Yalcın, who won multiple league titles as both a player and a coach, is adamant that these numbers highlight a major issue in Galatasaray's attacking setup under Okan Buruk this season..

Yalcın questions Galatasaray’s attacking setup

Yalcın believes that Galatasaray’s lack of creativity from the wings has put too much pressure on Osimhen to deliver, as he has had to carry the attacking burden almost single-handedly this season.

“The right-wing, the left-wing—where are they? It was said that these are very talented players, but where are they? No, no! You asked what Galatasaray should do at half-time, and I said they need a proper winger,” Yalcın told Sporx.

Osimhen has still managed to score 22 goals and provide five assists in 28 appearances despite having little support from his Galatasaray teammates, Transfermarkt reports.

Galatasaray urged to strengthen squad

With Galatasaray aiming to defend their Super Lig title, Yalcın insists that the Turkish club must reinforce its squad in the summer transfer window.

Yalcinr believes that signing more creative wingers would unlock Osimhen’s full potential and increase Galatasaray’s chances of scoring more goals, which has become an issue for the Istanbul giants lately.

Galatasaray are already facing mounting pressure from their fans to fix their weaknesses as they risk losing the league title to closest rivals Fenerbahce after seeing their six-point lead cut to four over the weekend.

If they want to fend off fierce competition from Fenerbahce and other title contenders, they will need more than just Osimhen to step up.

The club’s wingers must improve their attacking output to ensure that Osimhen's brilliance does not go to waste.

Osimhen’s future set to reshape Napoli’s future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen and Napoli will part ways permanently this summer and both parties have to move quickly if the Italian Serie A club wants to avoid a serious financial issue.

Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms last summer after failing to secure permanent moves and only joined Galatasaray on loan after the window had closed.

The Nigerian forward’s loan spell at Galatasaray is going on well, and this has opened doors for him to be sold permanently, with many top European clubs interested in his signature.

