Arsenal recorded a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the American Express Stadium on Wednesday, March 4

England international Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the night on his 300th appearance for the Gunners

Arsenal fans have called on the organisers of the English Premier League to handover the title to the North London side

Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 at the American Express Stadium on Wednesday, March 4, to remain top of the Premier League table.

A lone goal from England international Bukayo Saka secured all three points for the Gunners away from home.

In the third minute, David Raya made a sloppy pass inside his penalty area, allowing Carlos Baleba to attempt a shot from 25 yards. The Brighton midfielder tried to lift the ball over the goalkeeper, but Gabriel Magalhaes was well positioned to head it behind for a corner and prevent a certain goal.

In the ninth minute, England international Bukayo Saka opened the scoring with a left-footed strike from the right side of the pitch, beating Bart Verbruggen on his 300th appearance, following an assist from Jurrien Timber.

Two minutes later, Cristhian Mosquera received the first booking of the match for stopping Brighton’s counterattack.

In the 15th minute, Gabriel Magalhães once again came to Arsenal’s rescue, making two crucial interventions in the absence of William Saliba.

Baleba later fired a left-footed effort well over the bar in the 22nd minute as Brighton continued to push forward.

In the 57th minute, Bukayo Saka drove across the edge of the box into a shooting position on the left, but from a tight angle, he fired a rising effort wide of the near post, The Athletic.

One minute later, Georginio Rutter struck a bouncing first-time shot from the edge of the area toward the far corner, only for David Raya to tip it away at full stretch.

In the 74th minute, Leandro Trossard got an opportunity to double the lead but his left-footed effort from the centre of the box missed to the right, per TNT Sports.

Arsenal fans react

@adekanye52 said:

"We need more attacking input o, but any win counts massively."

@simply_lanre wrote:

"Father we thank you for the result. We remain grateful and gracious in victory and for where we are. We keep our trust in you for success in the remaining 8 games to come.🙏🏾"

@MrBoldOne added:

"A win is a win. Three points secured.

"City have stumbled… and the league just tilted our way. Now it’s ours to lose; but we’re not that stupid.

"We are Arsenal. And when we smell blood in the title race, we don’t slip… we strangle it."

@CFCPrimes said:

"They showed up, actually delivered, and somehow reminded the league they can win when they try. Clinical in the final third, composed under pressure, and yes… they actually defended well

"Congratulations on winning the league in advance."

