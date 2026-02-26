Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has disclosed what he told Victor Osimhen before the striker scored against Juventus

The Italian side nearly staged a dramatic comeback, beating Galatasaray 3-0 to push the match to extra time

Osimhen sparked Galatasaray's comeback against Juventus with his strike in extra time to deal a 7-5 aggregate victory

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has disclosed what he told Victor Osimhen before the striker scored against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on February 25, 2026.

Juventus staged a dramatic comeback against Galatasaray, scoring three goals in 90 minutes to overturn a 5-2 deficit and pushing the match to extra time.

Galatasaray’s one-man advantage played its part as the Turkish champions scored two goals in the extra time to deal a 7-5 aggregate win and reach the Round of 16.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 106th minute before Baris Alper Yilmaz added the second goal and ended Juventus’ resurgence.

What Okan Buruk told Osimhen

Juventus stretched Galatasaray in the normal regulation time before the Lions took back the game in the extra time, thanks to Osimhen’s relentlessness.

Head coach Okan Buruk has opened up about his discussion with Osimhen before his goal, which led to the comeback and eventual progression.

“At halftime, we talked about the need for more teamwork and confidence in the players. Relying on long balls to protect the score and avoiding responsibility wasn't the right approach,” he told GS TV.

“I was expecting a better performance in the second half, but the opposite happened.

“Despite this, I told Victor Osimhen to stay calm, that the opportunity would come. And indeed, that opportunity came, he scored, and became one of the players who changed the course of the match. He deserved it; I congratulated him.”

Osimhen was displeased with his teammates’ performance, and his manager echoed his thoughts, saying that they have to raise their level to succeed in the Champions League.

“Our performance, especially after switching to 11 against 10, was unacceptable. We should have finished the match much more comfortably, but it looked like we were the ones playing with fewer players,” he added.

“We made too many mistakes, both with and without possession. We couldn't create chances, we allowed the opponent to attack, and we conceded two goals.

“The mindset of ‘we'll win anyway’ is unacceptable at this level.”

The draw for the knockout stages will be held on Friday, February 27, 2026, and according to Fanatik, Galatasaray will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

Galatasaray faced Liverpool in the group stage and won 1-0 thanks to Victor Osimhen’s goal, and the striker admits he will take up the challenge of playing against the English champions once again.

