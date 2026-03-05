Nigeria’s World Cup hopes received a surprise boost after fresh complications hit the Inter-Confederation play-offs

Iraq faces visa problems ahead of the play-off tournament in Mexico, creating uncertainty about their participation

Speculation around Iran potentially withdrawing from the tournament adds another unpredictable twist to the World Cup race

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup have received an unexpected boost after fresh developments surrounding the Inter-Confederation play-offs.

Just days after news of the Super Eagles missing out on the tournament, new complications involving other qualified nations have opened a slim path back into contention.

Nigeria could get a lifeline back to the 2026 FIFA World despite failing to secure a ticket through the qualifiers. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Earlier this week, FIFA, via its website, released the official schedule for the intercontinental play-offs and confirmed the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Africa’s representative.

That announcement effectively ended Nigeria’s challenge over the CAF play-off result, where the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The Nigeria Football Federation had filed a protest claiming that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the decisive tie. However, FIFA’s confirmation of the qualified teams suggested the governing body had no intention of revisiting the outcome.

Just when it appeared Nigeria’s World Cup dream was over, new developments elsewhere have introduced another twist.

Iraq’s visa crisis raises questions

One of the teams involved in the inter-confederation play-offs, Iraq, is currently battling a serious logistical problem ahead of the tournament in Mexico.

Iraq has been tipped as one of two countries that could replace Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup should they pull out. Photo by DeFodi Images

Reports from ESPN indicate that the national team is struggling to secure travel visas because Mexico does not have an embassy in Iraq.

The visa complications have already disrupted preparations. Iraq’s head coach is reportedly stranded in the United Arab Emirates, while several members of the team are waiting for travel clearance before the tournament begins.

Mexican authorities acknowledged the issue, explaining that the country’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates is assisting Iraqi officials to process the documents.

Officials also revealed that visas may need to be issued through Mexican diplomatic missions in Europe to speed up the process.

Despite these efforts, uncertainty remains over whether the Iraqi delegation will be able to travel in time for the decisive matches in Monterrey, where they are scheduled to face either Bolivia or Suriname for one of the final World Cup spots.

Iran situation adds another layer

The wider geopolitical situation in the Middle East has also complicated matters.

There is speculation that Iran could withdraw from the 2026 World Cup tournament in the United States due to escalating regional tensions.

While such a move remains hypothetical, discussions within Asian football circles suggest that Iraq or the United Arab Emirates could be considered as replacements if Iran were unable to participate.

The situation places FIFA in a delicate position, and the governing body’s regulations provide flexibility in extraordinary circumstances, giving FIFA president Gianni Infantino considerable authority to determine how vacancies are filled if a qualified nation withdraws.

For Nigeria, these developments represent a faint but intriguing opportunity. If disruptions affect teams already in the qualification pathway, FIFA could be forced to reconsider alternative replacements.

At the moment, nothing has been officially confirmed, and Nigeria remains outside the play-off bracket.

Still, the unfolding visa complications and geopolitical uncertainty have reopened discussions about whether the Super Eagles might yet receive an unexpected route back into the race for the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has suffered a painful setback after FIFA officially named DR Congo among the six teams selected for the inter-confederation play-off tournament.

The decision most likely shuts the door on Nigeria’s appeal to be reinstated into the World Cup qualification race.

