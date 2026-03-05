Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League champion after midweek games on matchday 29

Arsenal moves closer to winning the title after grinding out a 1-0 win away at Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City dropped points in the title race after playing a gutting 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2026 Premier League winner after matchday 29 changed the scope of the title race.

Arsenal improved their lead at the top of the table to seven points even though Manchester City has a game in hand, after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 on March 4, 2026.

Pep Guardiola reacts during Man City's 2-2 draw against Nottingham. Photo by Lee Parker - Camera Sport.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City played a disappointing 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium wasting their chances of catching up with Arsenal.

Chelsea boosted their UEFA Champions League for next season with a dominant 4-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park. Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick.

William Osula struck late to help Newcastle beat Manchester United and hand interim head coach Michael Carrick his first loss since taking over from Ruben Amorim.

Relegation candidates Wolverhampton Wanderers, which are on a destructive run, added Liverpool to their list of victims, beating Arne Slot’s side 2-1 on Tuesday.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Arsenal are clear favourites to win the Premier League title with a 93.6% chance after opening a seven-point lead.

Manchester City’s chances dropped to 6.4% after the draw, while other teams are out of the title race based on supercomputer’s prediction.

Aston Villa, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea will fight for the other Champions League spots as England is expected to get five slots, and the supercomputer predicts that the Blues will miss out.

What Guardiola and Arteta said

Pep Guardiola admitted that he was disappointed with the result but has not given up on the title as he and his players will look forward, rather than look back.

“Disappointed for the result, we did everything again, we did not concede much, and we had chances at the end, especially during the game as well,” he said as quoted by London Evening Standard.

“We keep going. We don’t have time to look back, so look forward.”

Mikel Arteta claimed that he was unaware City had dropped points, and it was Arsenal fans who alerted him after the match

Mikel Arteta applauds Arsenal fans after the win over Brighton. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

“When I was walking to our supporters because I saw a reaction and I said, ‘what happened?’ because it was something a little bit strange, so yeah, I didn't know,” he told Arsenal.com.

On whether he cared about City’s results during the match, he said:

“During the game, we have enough on our plate to be focused on! Sometimes yes, if we’re at home and there's a reaction, you can notice something, but I didn't.”

City and Arsenal will meet at the Etihad Stadium in April; this and one game in hand gives Guardiola confidence that the title is not totally lost.

Arsenal fans demand for the title

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal fans demanded the title after beating Brighton and Hove Albion, and Manchester City dropped points against Nottingham.

The Gunners are closer to the title than ever and have their destiny in their hands. They have to win their remaining matches to be crowned champions.

Source: Legit.ng