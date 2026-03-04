Bayern Munich is targeting Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane

Galatasaray have tied Osimhen to a contract until 2029, making any move for the Nigerian expensive and complex

Other suitors, including PSG and Saudi clubs, appear to have stepped back, keeping Bayern as the primary contender

Bayern Munich are reportedly plotting a bold move for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

With England captain Harry Kane now 32, the German club is preparing for life after their prolific forward.

Bayern Munich have identified Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Harry Kane. Photo by Soccrates Images

Osimhen, currently excelling at Galatasaray, has emerged as Bayern’s top target to lead the frontline once Kane eventually moves on.

According to FootMercato, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany has been monitoring Osimhen since his early days at Charleroi, and the reigning Bundesliga champions see the Nigerian as a long-term solution.

Kane remains in top form, scoring 45 goals in 37 appearances this season. Yet Bayern are focused on the future, aware that the English forward’s contract runs only until 2027.

Osimhen’s physicality and proven goal-scoring instinct make him an ideal candidate to carry the club’s attack for years to come.

Bayern set to face tough negotiations

Any transfer for Osimhen will not be straightforward for Bayern ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is reportedly a big fan of Victor Osimhen and has approved the profile of the Nigerian striker. Photo by BSR Agency

According to GOAL, Galatasaray converted the Nigerian forward’s loan into a permanent €75 million deal last summer, tying him to a contract until June 2029.

The Turkish giants have no immediate plans to sell their star striker, valuing Osimhen highly after his contributions.

Still, Bayern’s reputation and the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga could shift the balance.

Galatasaray may demand a record-breaking fee, but the allure of Europe’s elite stage and a top club like Bayern might influence Osimhen’s stance on a potential move.

PSG, other clubs pull out of Osimhen race

Interest in Osimhen from other big clubs seems to be fading.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly closed the door on pursuing Osimhen, deterred by his €150 million valuation and €20 million annual wage demands.

PSG manager Luis Enrique is also said to believe Osimhen does not fit his tactical system, reducing the French club’s appetite for a move.

The Saudi Pro League has also expressed interest, but the Nigerian striker appears committed to continuing in Europe, seeking top-level competition and exposure on the biggest stages.

Bayern may now face a relatively clearer path if they decide to intensify negotiations.

Why Bayern are desperate to sign Osimhen

For Bayern, securing Osimhen would be a statement of intent.

The Bundesliga giants are planning for a future without Kane while ensuring the team remains competitive in Germany and Europe.

For Osimhen, a move to Bayern would represent both a step up and an opportunity to cement his status among Europe’s top forwards.

Negotiations for the Super Eagles striker will be closely watched, not just in Germany or Turkey, but across Europe.

