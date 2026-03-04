Super Eagles legend Ogenyi Onazi has advised Victor Osimhen on where to go next if he leaves Galatasaray

Recent reports suggest that Osimhen is unhappy and is considering leaving Galatasaray and returning to Italy

Osimhen and Galatasaray's president have debunked the claims, but transfer rumours around him persist

Super Eagles legend Ogenyi Onazi has advised Victor Osimhen on which country he should go next, when or if he leaves current club Galatasaray.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently on July 31, 2025, after an impressive loan spell from Napoli in the 2024/25 season, scoring 37 goals.

The striker ended up at Galatasaray after Napoli blocked his proposed move to top clubs for two windows, including to Paris Saint-Germain, and he failed to reach an agreement with Chelsea.

However, his performance at Galatasaray, particularly in Europe, showed the top clubs what they missed out on, and they began circling around the striker again.

According to Haberler, reports in Turkey claimed that the Nigerian forward is unhappy at Galatasaray and wants a return to the Italian Serie A.

His muted celebrations against Juventus heightened the rumours that he is unhappy, even though he denied such rumours and explained his quiet celebration.

Onazi sends transfer advice to Osimhen

Ogenyi Onazi has advised Victor Osimhen that a return to Italy may not be his best option and that he should consider moving to England if he leaves Galatasaray.

Onazi, who played at Lazio, named three Italian clubs he thinks Osimhen should join, but admits his preference would be to see him in England.

“That [Juventus] would be a very good one for him, because there are characteristics of a club in Italy that are good choices to make,” he told Footy-Africa.

“So, if Victor goes to clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, AS Roma, those are clubs I would appreciate him to go to, because those are people who value the player who they have, and without much problems.

He added that England will give him the chance to explore because it is one of the best leagues in the world.

“So, but for me, I would love to see Victor in an English club because that is where he can explore very well, and that is more… he will have more broad chances, you know? And that’s one of the best leagues in the world, you know? So, I would love to see him there,” he added.

Osimhen cannot join Juventus yet as Galatasaray would have to pay a €50 million fine to Napoli, as contained in his contract, but other leagues are feasible.

Paris Saint-Germain and, most recently, Bayern Munich have identified the striker as a key target for their number nine role after being impressed by his display in the Champions League.

Galatasaray president clarifies unpaid salary rumours

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek clarified the claims that the club owes some key players' salaries, including Victor Osimhen.

Ozbek denied these claims, describing it as an insult to the professionalism of the players and added that the club pays salaries as due.

