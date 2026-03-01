Turkish analyst Uğur Meleke suggests Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Manchester City as likely destinations for Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has seven Champions League goals this season and 10 league goals in the Süper Lig

UK-based journalist Samuel Omaenikun, in a chat with Legit.ng, believes Europe’s top clubs are watching Osimhen closely

Victor Osimhen has continued to shine for Galatasaray, playing a pivotal role in their Süper Lig title defense and Champions League campaign.

The Nigerian forward has already netted seven goals in Europe’s elite competition, including key strikes against Liverpool and Juventus.

Victor Osimhen has scored seven goals in this season’s Champions League, including impressive strikes against Liverpool and Juventus. Photo by Chris Ricco

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen also reached a personal milestone, scoring his 10th league goal in the 3-1 home victory over Alanyaspor on Saturday, February 28.

Turkish football analyst Uğur Meleke highlighted Osimhen’s all-round abilities and consistency.

“Right now, you wouldn't be surprised if he went from Galatasaray to Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Liverpool,” Meleke told Habersarikirmizi.

“He could have been at Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, or Arsenal. I think he's better than Gyökeres. Take Haaland out of the picture, and if it weren't for Barcelona's striker who's reached a certain age, and Mbappe at Real Madrid, he could be playing for those giants in England.”

Meleke added that only a handful of forwards in Europe currently possess Osimhen’s combination of speed and goalscoring instinct, making the Nigerian forward one of the most sought-after strikers outside of Europe’s traditional powerhouses.

Galatasaray’s stand on Osimhen

Osimhen moved from Napoli to Galatasaray last summer in a deal reportedly worth €75 million.

Victor Osimhen has been tipped for a big move to Real Madrid or Liverpool in the summer. Photo by Nicolo Campo

Despite growing interest from Europe’s top clubs, the Turkish champions are said to value the Nigerian striker even higher and have insisted he is “not for sale.”

Club officials see Osimhen as central to their ambitions, both domestically and in European competitions.

This stance has not gone unnoticed by observers, who believe the valuation could price some potential buyers out of the market.

However, with Osimhen performing at a consistently high level, speculation about a big-money move is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Europe’s top clubs watching Osimhen closely

Adding another viewpoint, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun in a chat with Legit.ng suggested that Europe’s elite clubs are monitoring Osimhen’s form closely.

“Victor Osimhen’s performances this season have put him firmly on the radar of clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool. The level he’s playing at, in both domestic and European competitions, is exceptional,” Omaenikun told Legit.ng.

“If Galatasaray eventually agree to a deal, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him move to a club that competes at the very highest level in Europe.”

With the summer transfer window approaching, football fans across the continent are eagerly watching Osimhen’s trajectory.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year winner’s impressive form for Galatasaray and the Super Eagles has once again sparked debate about where the Nigerian superstar could land next, with Europe’s top clubs at the forefront of the speculation.

Osimhen speaks about his Galatasaray future

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has broken his silence about his future at Galatasaray amid reports that he is owed salaries and unhappy at the club.

Osimhen scored and assisted to help Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor on Saturday, February 28, 2025, continuing his string of impressive performances.

