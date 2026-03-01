Ogenyi Onazi has criticised Manchester United for rejecting to sign Victor Osimhen over AFCON concerns

Osimhen remains one of Europe’s in-form forwards, excelling for Galatasaray in both league and Champions League

Nigerian football journalist Bright Akpotabor tells Legit.ng the decision undervalues Osimhen’s impact and experience

Manchester United have come under criticism after reportedly rejecting a move for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, who has been in sensational form for Galatasaray this season.

Former Lazio midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has slammed the Red Devils’ decision, insisting that concerns over the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were a flimsy justification for passing on the Nigerian forward.

Victor Osimhen was reportedly on Manchester United's radar last summer before the Red Devils backed out of the deal. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who has scored 10 league goals and seven Champions League goals this season, as seen on Transfermarkt, was reportedly a top target for Old Trafford.

However, former Man United coach Benni McCarthy revealed that the Nigerian striker was removed from the club’s shortlist due to fears he would miss key matches during AFCON.

Onazi blasts Man United’s decision

Onazi, who represented Nigeria at international level for several years, expressed disbelief at Manchester United’s reasoning.

“Well, for me, I don’t think that’s an excuse for them not to sign Victor,” Onazi told Footy-Africa.

“If they know the importance and what he could be able to bring to the table for Manchester United, that shouldn’t be an excuse because there are other players who go to the African Nations Cup in Manchester United and other clubs too as well, that are very important like Mo Salah in Liverpool.”

Potential impact of the Osimhen snub

By passing on Osimhen, Man United may have missed a chance to secure one of Europe’s most in-form strikers.

Victor Osimhen is among Europe's top strikers this season after netting 17 goals in the UCL and Super Lig combined. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward has impressed across all competitions this season, playing a pivotal role in Galatasaray’s Süper Lig and UEFA Champions League campaigns.

Osimhen’s finishing and aerial ability could have offered Manchester United a lethal attacking option, particularly as the Premier League continues to tighten at the top.

Critics argue that top clubs have managed AFCON absences before, citing players like Mohamed Salah at Liverpool or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his time at Arsenal, highlighting that international duty should not overshadow talent acquisition.

Expert claims Man United’s decision is baffling

Nigerian football journalist Bright Akpotabor shared his perspective in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

“Manchester United’s hesitation to pursue Victor Osimhen over AFCON is baffling. The striker has proven time and again that he can perform at the highest level in Europe. His absence for a month should not outweigh the immense value he brings to a team like United,” Bright said.

“Clubs have long handled the temporary loss of players to international tournaments. Turning down a talent of Osimhen’s calibre sends a message that the club prioritises short-term convenience over long-term quality. It’s a decision that could haunt them in the coming seasons.”

Source: Legit.ng