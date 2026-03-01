Galatasaray Ultras unveiled a heartfelt banner declaring Victor Osimhen “family” before Alanyaspor's match

Osimhen responded on the pitch with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Alanyaspor

The Nigerian star’s impact continues to drive Galatasaray’s domestic and European ambitions

The bond between Galatasaray supporters and Victor Osimhen reached a new high before Saturday’s league clash with Alanyaspor.

The message was simple but powerful. It captured how deeply the fans now identify with the Nigerian forward, who has become the face of their recent success.

Victor Osimhen poses with the banner presented by the Galatasaray Ultras before the game against Alanyaspor. Photo credit: Pooja Media

As the teams prepared for kickoff, the famous Galatasaray Ultras unfurled a banner that read:

“We are family and family is everything.”

Osimhen, visibly touched, walked over to acknowledge the banner, posing for photos and saluting the Ultras in a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

For a player who arrived in Turkey only in 2024 after leaving Napoli, such devotion shows how quickly he has embedded himself into Galatasaray’s culture.

What began as a loan move has since turned into a long-term love story between striker and supporters.

Osimhen rewards the love on the pitch

The emotional pre-match display proved to be more than just symbolism. Osimhen carried that energy straight into the game.

The Nigerian forward played a decisive role in Galatasaray’s 3-1 victory, scoring once and providing an assist as the Istanbul giants tightened their grip on the Turkish Super Lig title race.

Victor Osimhen scored his 10th Super Lig goal of the season after netting Galatasaray's third goal against Alanyaspor. Photo by Chris Ricco

As seen on Transfermarkt, Osimhen’s goal was his 10th league strike of the season, underlining a campaign that has been marked by consistency and big-game influence.

Beyond the numbers, his link-up play kept Alanyaspor pinned back for long stretches, allowing Galatasaray to control the rhythm of the match.

This is not the first time Osimhen has delivered after fan support.

Last season, the 27-year-old forward inspired Galatasaray to a historic domestic double, finishing as top scorer and league MVP.

His habit of rising to the occasion has made him not just a star, but a symbol of belief for the club’s faithful.

A hero of Galatasaray’s title dreams

Osimhen’s influence stretches far beyond league fixtures.

In Europe, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year winner has been just as decisive, scoring the crucial goal that knocked out Juventus and sent Galatasaray into the Champions League round of 16 for the first time in 12 years.

With seven goals in the competition this season, Osimhen remains one of its leading scorers.

For Galatasaray fans, the Ultras’ banner was not only about appreciation, but it was also a declaration of belonging.

By calling Osimhen “family,” they signalled that he is no longer just a foreign signing, but part of the club’s identity and future ambitions.

As Galatasaray push for another league title and chase further European glory, Osimhen stands at the centre of their story.

Osimhen scores cheeky goal after keeper blunder

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen capitalised on a defensive mistake by Alanyaspor goalkeeper Paulo Victor to score his 10th league goal of the season.

The Super Eagles striker reacted fastest to a loose ball inside the box and fired home a cheeky, confident finish to secure a 3-1 win for Galatasaray.

