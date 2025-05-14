Rodrygo has reportedly refused to play for Real Madrid again after tensions with fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian winger is upset by the growing prominence of Bellingham and incoming star Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Man City are monitoring Rodrygo’s current situation

Tensions are boiling at Real Madrid as star forward Rodrygo is reportedly refusing to play for the Spanish club again following a fallout with teammate Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian has been sidelined due to internal unrest at the Santiago Bernabeu, including a grievance with manager Carlo Ancelotti’s selections and frustration over the rising prominence of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Rodrygo's relationship with Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior has reportedly soured. Photo by Mateo Villalba

Source: Getty Images

According to MARCA, the situation intensified after the recent El Clásico loss to Barcelona, a result that all but handed the La Liga title to the Catalan side.

While Rodrygo was on the bench for the match, reports suggest that it was his own decision not to play as a statement of protest, as his role in the Real Madrid squad continues to diminish.

The breakdown of trust at Real Madrid

Rodrygo had once hoped to establish himself as a mainstay in Real Madrid’s attack, forming a long-term partnership with compatriot Vinicius, which helped the club secure their 15th Champions League title last season.

However, the high-profile signings of Bellingham and the incoming Mbappe have seemingly pushed the Brazilian winger out of the spotlight at Los Blancos this season.

This shift has reportedly strained his relationship with countryman Vinicius, with GiveMeSport describing their relationship as now “distant.”

Rodrygo’s exclusion from the starting lineup in crucial matches has left the 24-year-old disillusioned and disappointed.

Despite denying any desire to leave Madrid last summer, the Brazilian’s frustration has reached a boiling point, and insiders claim Rodrygo is now reconsidering his future at the Spanish club and is seriously contemplating a move away.

Premier League giants on Rodrygo alert

Should Rodrygo push for an exit from Real Madrid this summer, Premier League powerhouses are expected to make a move for the 24-year-old Brazilian winger.

Rodrygo looks on during a warm-up session for Real Madrid before a La Liga clash. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool are said to have maintained interest in the winger since last summer and could reignite talks if Real Madrid opens the door.

Arsenal and Manchester City are also reportedly monitoring the situation of the winger closely.

While Rodrygo’s contract includes a staggering £850 million release clause, Real Madrid are likely to accept a significantly lower fee if a serious offer arrives.

With two Champions League titles and several years of top-level experience, the Brazilian could be one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming transfer window.

The situation adds more uncertainty to an already turbulent summer for Real Madrid as they prepare for a managerial change, with Xabi Alonso set to replace Ancelotti at the club next season.

Mbappe discusses alleged rift with Vinicius

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mbappe has spoken out to shut down rumours of a rift between himself and Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior, insisting that there is no bad blood between the two superstars.

The French forward, who joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2024 after years of speculation, addressed the issue in a recent interview.

Mbappe made it clear that his relationship with Vinicius is strong and professional, stating that any talk of tension is simply the result of outside noise.

