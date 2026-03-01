Victor Osimhen has revealed why he refused the Galatasaray captain’s armband from teammate İlkay Gundogan

The Nigerian forward scored and assisted in Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over Alanyaspor on Saturday

Osimhen’s goal helped Galatasaray extend their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig to five points

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen once again demonstrated his leadership and humility during Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over Alanyaspor on Saturday, February 28.

A touching captaincy moment involving former Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gundogan highlighted the striker’s respect for his teammates and commitment to team unity.

Victor Osimhen rejected the captain's armband from Galatasaray teammate Ilkay Gundogan during the 3-1 win against Alanyaspor. Photo credit: Asiwaju Lerry

Source: Twitter

With regular captain Mauro Icardi on the bench and vice-captains Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Kaan Ayhan unavailable at kickoff, midfielder Lucas Torreira led Galatasaray onto the pitch wearing the captain’s armband.

Torreira had a stellar match, contributing a goal and an assist before being substituted in the 79th minute.

When Gundoğan entered the game, the German midfielder approached Osimhen to pass the captain’s armband.

In a surprising display of humility, Osimhen immediately refused and placed it back on Gündogan’s arm, insisting the German midfielder was the more deserving leader.

“İlkay is someone I respect very much, he is very valuable to me,” Osimhen was quoted by Afrik-Foot.

“He is a person known worldwide. He is both calm and motivating. He is someone we can always talk to. He is very visionary. When he brought me the captain’s armband, it felt strange. I gave it back so he could lead us. He helps us every time he comes into the game. He is someone who deserves love.”

This moment was widely celebrated by fans on social media, praising Osimhen’s humility and team spirit.

Osimhen continues stellar form

On the field, Osimhen maintained his remarkable form, scoring one goal and providing an assist to inspire Galatasaray to victory.

Victor Osimhen scores his 10th league goal as Galatasaray dismantled Alanyaspor 3-1 on Saturday, February 28. Photo by Chris Ricco

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward set up Lucas Torreira for the second goal just two minutes before the hour mark, showcasing his playmaking ability.

Osimhen then capitalised on a defensive mistake by Alanyaspor goalkeeper Paulo Victor to score the third goal seven minutes from time, effectively sealing the win.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old striker now has 10 goals and four assists in 16 league appearances this season, underlining his status as a key figure in Galatasaray’s attack.

Galatasaray strengthens lead at the top

The victory over Alanyaspor allowed Galatasaray to extend their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table to five points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahçe.

Osimhen’s consistent performances have been crucial in keeping the Yellow and Reds in title contention, and his leadership both on and off the field continues to inspire his teammates.

Fans will be watching closely as Osimhen looks to maintain his momentum in upcoming league matches and in Galatasaray’s Champions League campaign.

Osimhen speaks about his Galatasaray future

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has broken his silence about his future at Galatasaray amid reports that he is owed salaries and unhappy at the club.

Osimhen scored and assisted to help Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor on Saturday, February 28, 2025, continuing his string of impressive performances.

Source: Legit.ng