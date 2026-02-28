Victor Osimhen scored his 10th league goal and provided an assist in Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over Alanyaspor

The Super Eagles star capitalised on a goalkeeper error to seal victory for Galatasaray with a cheeky finish

The victory moves Galatasaray five points clear atop the Turkish Super Lig after 24 matches

Victor Osimhen continued his sensational form for Galatasaray, scoring his 10th league goal of the season while also assisting a key strike in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Alanyaspor.

The Super Eagles forward played a central role in Galatasaray’s attacking formation, linking effectively with midfielders and stretching the visiting defence.

Victor Osimhen continued his outstanding scoring run, netting his 10th league goal of the season while also providing an assist in Galatasaray’s 3-1 victory over Alanyaspor. Photo by Nicolo Campo

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old forward, who was the Man of the Match as Galatasaray knocked out Juventus in the Champions League in midweek, set the tone for a controlled performance by the hosts, who dominated possession for large spells and created multiple chances throughout the first half.

As seen on Livescores, Cim-Bom broke the deadlock late in the opening period when Sacha Boey found the back of the net following a perfectly timed pass from Lucas Torreira.

That goal gave the Turkish giants a 1-0 lead heading into the break, rewarding the persistent pressure orchestrated by Osimhen and his teammates.

Alanyaspor fires back against Galatasaray

Alanyaspor responded swiftly after the restart, leveling the match in the 49th minute through striker Steve Mounie, who connected with a cross from the right flank to make it 1-1.

The equaliser briefly shifted momentum, but Galatasaray regained control in no time.

Lucas Torreira showcased his finishing prowess in the 58th minute, converting a one-on-one opportunity to put the hosts back ahead 2-1 for Okan Buruk’s men.

Osimhen’s involvement was pivotal during this period, as his movement off the ball and intelligent link-up play helped stretch Alanyaspor’s defence, creating space for teammates to exploit.

This combination of skill and pace has been a hallmark of the Nigerian forward’s season, confirming his importance to the Galatasaray team.

Osimhen seals victory with cheeky finish

The icing on the cake came in the final stages when Osimhen capitalised on a defensive mistake by Alanyaspor goalkeeper Paulo Victor.

Victor Osimhen then sealed the victory in the closing stages after capitalising on a defensive mistake from Alanyaspor goalkeeper Paulo Victor. Photo by Chris Ricco

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles striker reacted fastest to a loose ball inside the box and fired home a cheeky, confident finish to secure a 3-1 win, his 10th Super Lig goal of the season, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The strike underlined Osimhen’s sharpness and composure in front of goal, rewarding both his persistence and awareness in high-pressure situations.

With the win, Galatasaray strengthened their position at the top of the Turkish Super Lig, moving to 58 points, five clear of title rivals Fenerbahce, who still have a game in hand.

Osimhen’s consistency has made him one of the standout forwards in the league, and his performances continue to play a critical role in Galatasaray’s push for domestic glory.

Buruk reveals conversation with Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has disclosed what he told Victor Osimhen before the striker scored against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on February 25, 2026.

The Italian titans staged a dramatic comeback against the Turkish giants, scoring three goals in 90 minutes to overturn a 5-2 deficit and pushing the match to extra time.

Source: Legit.ng