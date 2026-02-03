Victor Boniface has donated ₦2 million to support Grace Boy for his ACL surgery rehabilitation

Grace Boy had sent a message to Boniface detailing his struggles with post-operative care

Grace Boy has expressed gratitude, confirming that financial support will cover his full physiotherapy program

Bayer Leverkusen forward and Super Eagles star Victor Boniface has delivered on his promise to help young Nigerian footballer Grace Boy, who recently underwent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery.

Grace Boy had reached out to Boniface via X, explaining his struggles with post-operative care following a surgery carried out in Nigeria, which lacked proper physiotherapy and rehabilitation facilities.

Victor Boniface donates ₦2 million to support grassroots footballer Grace Boy after his successful ACL surgery.

In his heartfelt message, the young footballer expressed concern about his chances of returning to professional football without proper medical support, Vanguard reports.

Despite the challenges, he remained determined to recover fully and resume his career.

Boniface, understanding the struggles faced by grassroots players, immediately pledged his support.

On February 2, 2026, Grace Boy confirmed that Boniface had donated ₦2 million to cover the expenses for his rehabilitation.

Boniface fulfils promise despite personal struggles

Boniface’s generosity comes at a time when he himself is going through one of the most challenging periods of his career.

Victor Boniface is battling with a knee injury that has ruled the Super Eagles forward out for the rest of the 2025/26 season.

The 25-year-old striker, who is currently on loan at Werder Bremen, returned to Bayer Leverkusen to begin rehabilitation after undergoing successful knee surgery on January 10, the Bundesliga confirmed via its official website.

The procedure was necessary to address persistent right knee problems, stemming from two cruciate ligament tears he suffered back in 2019, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Despite being sidelined for the remainder of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season, Boniface has not lost sight of the difficulties faced by younger players trying to make a name for themselves in Nigeria.

His willingness to support Grace Boy highlights his character both on and off the pitch, demonstrating a commitment to giving back to the football community that raised him.

Grace Boy shows gratitude to Boniface

Following Boniface’s donation, Grace Boy took to X to share his appreciation, confirming that the ₦2 million would fully cover his rehabilitation and physiotherapy sessions.

“Everything paid in full 🙏🏾 ALHAMDULILLAH 🤲 THANK YOU JESUS 🙏🏾. Locked in now for my recovery ❤️‍🩹 🔋 @boniface_jrn I and my family are forever grateful ❤️🙏🏾,” he wrote, expressing heartfelt thanks to the Super Eagles forward and his family.

With the financial support secured, Grace Boy can now focus entirely on regaining full fitness and returning to competitive football.

Boniface out for rest of season

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria have been dealt another setback as Boniface has been ruled out for the rest of the season after Werder Bremen confirmed the striker had undergone knee surgery.

The decision ends any hope of a late comeback and closes the door on his involvement for both club and country in the coming months.

