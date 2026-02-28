Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has confirmed the assistant captain between Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has opened up on the leadership hierarchy of the senior national team.

Coach Eric Chelle named Wilfred Ndidi as the new captain following the retirement of Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong before the commencement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ekong stated that his decision was made following the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The former Watford star made 83 caps for Nigeria over 10 years and was named AFCON 2023’s best player after scoring three goals in the run to the final, per VOA.

Akor mentions Super Eagles 1st assistant captain

Sevilla forward Akor Adams confirmed that Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is the 1st assistant captain of the Super Eagles.

According to Sporty TV, the former Montpellier star revealed that Paris FC winger Moses Simon is the 2nd assistant captain, followed by Fulham star Alex Iwobi.

The 26-year-old insisted that Wilfred Ndidi did an amazing job as the Super Eagles captain during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, where Nigeria finished in third place. He said:

“Wilfred did an amazing job as captain, on the pitch and off the pitch. Victor Osimhen as well, he is the second captain and Moses Simon as well.”

Victor Osimhen wore the captain's armband against the Cranes of Uganda in their third group stage match at the continental tournament.

Akor Adams reintroduced himself to the world with two goals and two assists at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, per Sofa Score.

The Benue-bord player broke the internet following his celebration in Nigeria's 2-0 win against Algeria, which was in honour of DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga, who is popularly known as ‘Lumumba Vea’.

Ndidi speaks on captainship

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi said leading the players comes with a bigger responsibility.

The former Leicester City star believes the senior national team will be great under his leadership. He said:

“It's a huge responsibility, and I think with the help of the players, everything will go smoothly,” he said about becoming the captain.

“I've had conversations with a couple of players, particularly the senior players and I am made to understand that we also need the support of the staff."

