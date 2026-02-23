CAF's head of referees is set to be removed from his position after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final fallout

DR Congo official Olivier Safari Kabene has been accused of influencing the referee during the extra time

Senegalese players returned to the pitch after a 17-minute withdrawal to protest the referee’s decision

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is reportedly set to dismiss its head of referees’ committee Olivier Safari Kabene after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final saga.

The AFCON 2025 final on January 18, 2026, ended in chaos and sparked controversies that still linger on in African football and will shake up the leadership in some quarters.

Pape Thiaw disrupts AFCON final by telling his players to leave the pitch. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Pape Thiaw told his players to leave the pitch in protest against Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to award Morocco a penalty after disallowing a Senegalese goal.

The match was disrupted for 17 minutes before Sadio Mane appealed to his teammates. He consulted Mamadou Niang, Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf.

The match resumed and Brahim Diaz missed the penalty forcing the match into extra time. Pape Gueye scored four minutes into the extra time to win it for Senegal.

CAF immediately launched an investigation into the incidents after which the African football governing body delivered sanctions on Morocco and Senegal.

DR Congo officials set to be dismissed

CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged fans’ complaints and claimed that the organisation is looking into the matter at the top level.

CAF continued internal investigation, particularly into the officiating at AFCON, which was visibly questionable in Morocco.

CAF's head of referees Olivier Safari Kabene is set to be at the forefront of drastic actions by the organisation for his involvement in the chaotic final.

According to Africa Soccer, Kabene reportedly admitted to the allegations that he told his compatriot Ndala not to book Senegalese players during the extra time.

The action influenced the match, which could have been ruled a forfeit after the withdrawal of Senegalese players for more than the allowed 15 minutes.

Olivier Kabene reportedly influenced AFCON final referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana corroborated these claims and that he is reliably informed by a source in FIFA that heavy punitive measures should be issued if the claims are true.

Africa Top Sports added that the incident is set to cost Kabene his position as the head of CAF referees as the organisation restructures his officiating.

Kabene was initially expected to leave the position as he plans to contest for the presidency of the Federation of Congolese Football Associations (FECOFA).

It is unknown whether the incidents at CAF could cost him this opportunity in his homeland as his integrity has been called into question.

Kabene reacts to towel saga

Legit.ng previously reported that Olivier Kabene reacted to the towel saga between Moroccan ball boys and Senegal's second-choice goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.

The Congolese claimed that football rules banned non-football items from the pitch, and added that towels are not part of a goalkeeper's kits.

Source: Legit.ng