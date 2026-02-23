The Moroccan Football Federation has reportedly commenced negotiations to sign a new coach

The Atlas Lions lost 1-0 to the Terenga Lions of Senegal in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last January

The resignation of current coach Walid Regragui was reportedly turned down by the football governing body in Morocco

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has reportedly opened negotiations with a Barcelona-linked manager as it considers the future of the Atlas Lions’ coaching setup.

Morocco are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after becoming the first African nation to qualify, sealing their place with a 5-0 victory over Niger in Rabat in September 2025.

The North Africans topped CAF qualification Group E with 24 points, winning all eight matches, per CAF. They had earlier made history by reaching the semi-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Morocco suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to Senegal in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz had a late opportunity to force extra time deep into stoppage time, but his Panenka penalty was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui reportedly tendered his resignation to the Moroccan FA following his inability to secure the title on home soil.

According to Foot Mercato, the former Wydad AC manager said he is not in the right condition to continue as manager of the Atlas Lions.

The federation denied reports of a split with Regragui, as it was alleged that the coach is in contact with Saudi Arabia.

The FRMF described the reports as false, stressing that the former international remains in charge of the national team.

During his tenure, Regragui recorded 36 wins, eight draws and just five defeats in 49 matches, with the AFCON final loss regarded as his most painful setback.

Morocco reportedly approaches Xavi

The Moroccan FA has reportedly approached Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez to take over from Walid Regragui as head coach of the Atlas Lions.

According to sources, Xavi is said to be preferred ahead of Tarik Sektioui, who guided Morocco’s home-based side to CHAN success and Arab Cup glory.

The eight-time La Liga champion could lead the Atlas Lions at the next Mundial if an agreement is reached, as the federation looks to build on Morocco’s recent rise in global football.

Other high-profile names have circulated in speculation, including Xabi Alonso, Laurent Blanc and Gareth Southgate.

Xavi Hernandez has won eight trophies as manager of Al Sadd and FC Barcelona. The 46-year-old also lifted the 2010 FIFA World Cup as a player with Spain.

