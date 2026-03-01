Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has admitted he wanted not only to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 World Cup but to win the tournament outright

His bold statement comes as Nigeria and DR Congo continue to await a crucial FIFA verdict

Chelle’s ambition signals high expectations despite uncertainty surrounding the ongoing FIFA case

Nigeria and DR Congo are still awaiting a decisive verdict from FIFA on the case, but a bold statement from Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has added fresh intrigue to the situation.

Speaking about what could have been after Nigeria missed out on outright qualification for the World Cup, Chelle admitted that his ambitions went far beyond mere qualification.

In an interview on Histoires de Foot Podcast, Chelle shared his big dreams as Super Eagles coach.

Chelle reveals his World Cup dreams

The Malian tactician signed a two-year deal with Nigeria on January 7, 2025, after being appointed to rebuild the national team following a disappointing period.

In one year, the 48-year-old coach has reshaped the Super Eagles into a more aggressive team, introducing a high-pressing system that yielded positive results at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Nigeria finished third and ended AFCON 2025 as the highest-scoring team; however, Chelle is eyeing more success with the Nigeria national team.

He said, “I have a structure around me to try to progress as a coach. It’s true that not long ago, I said that my dream was to be the first African at Real Madrid.

“But that’s not my only dream. I want to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria. If we had gone through, I wanted to qualify for the World Cup with Nigeria, and I even wanted to win that World Cup.

“I have lots of dreams. I’m 48 years old but still young and someone who wants to realise his dreams.”

WCQ inter-confederation play-offs kick off in March

Eric Chelle's comments come at a delicate time, with both Nigeria and DR Congo still waiting on FIFA’s decision regarding the ongoing case of ineligible players that could impact the inter-confederation play-offs.

FIFA has listed Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname as the six nations set to battle for two World Cup berths via the Play-Off Tournament.

The play-offs will take place on 26 and 31 March 2026 at two venues in Mexico.

Recall that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) lodged its protest with FIFA on December 15, 2025, following the Super Eagles’ elimination from the World Cup after a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to DR Congo last November.

The defeat ended Nigeria’s hopes of advancing directly to the play-offs for a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mobi Oparaku advises NFF on Eric Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian international Mobi Oparaku has sent an important message to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regarding the future of Eric Chelle.

Oparaku advised the Nigeria Football Federation to determine Eric Chelle's future, as failure to do so now could lead to another World Cup disappointment, adding that the Super Eagles need stability in commencing early preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

