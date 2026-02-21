Diego Simeone has commended Ademola Lookman’s attacking impact but demands more defensive contribution

Lookman has scored three goals and provided two assists in five appearances for Atletico Madrid

The Nigerian winger made history after scoring on his Champions League debut against Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has praised Ademola Lookman for his impressive start at the Spanish club but insists there’s room for improvement, especially on the defensive side of the game.

Simeone has tasked the Nigerian international with enhancing his collective defensive contributions, a hallmark of the Red and Whites’ playing philosophy despite these eye-catching stats.

Ademola Lookman has made five goal contributions, scoring three goals and creating two assists since joining Atletico Madrid. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who moved from Atalanta Bergamo, has quickly adapted to Atletico Madrid, scoring three goals and providing two assists in his first five appearances across all competitions, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Simeone wants Lookman to improve defensively

Simeone acknowledged Lookman’s attacking prowess but emphasised that Atletico’s system demands more than just offensive flair.

Diego Simeone has urged Ademola Lookman to improve defensively despite having a strong start to his Atletico Madrid career. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

“He fits the team perfectly. We just need him to add more collective defensive work to his attacking quality and fully embrace the team spirit that’s always been essential for us,” Simeone told reporters ahead of their match against Espanyol.

The Argentine coach wants Lookman to balance his natural attacking instincts with the disciplined defensive responsibility that Atletico is known for, a challenge the winger appears willing to accept as he continues to settle in Spain.

Lookman’s unique qualities shine through

Simeone also highlighted Lookman’s individual qualities and what sets him apart from his teammates.

“He has different qualities compared to our other forwards. He’s more of a specialist in one-on-ones than in combination play, even though he can do that as well, and he immediately made a very good impact on the team.”

Lookman’s ability to take on defenders one-on-one has already made him a key asset, but Simeone’s message shows the Spanish club values teamwork and defensive contributions as much as individual brilliance.

Lookman adapts quickly at Atletico Madrid

Lookman’s move to Atletico Madrid has rejuvenated the Nigerian forward’s career, Yahoo Sports reports.

In just five appearances, the 28-year-old forward has matched the stats he recorded in 19 appearances for Atalanta earlier this season.

Lookman’s Champions League debut goal against Club Brugge demonstrates the Nigerian forward’s potential to make a difference on Europe’s biggest stage.

The 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner was also close to joining Inter Milan last summer, but Atalanta blocked the transfer.

The switch to Atletico, however, has unleashed the 28-year-old, delighting fans and earning praise from Simeone.

With continued focus on his defensive work, Lookman could become a complete forward capable of excelling in both domestic and European competitions.

Lookman makes Champions League history

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lookman etched his name into UEFA Champions League history on Wednesday night as Atlético Madrid drew 3-3 with Club Brugge in their knockout phase play-off first leg.

The Nigerian forward’s goal made the 2024 African Footballer of the Year winner only the fifth player ever to score for two different clubs in the same Champions League season.

Source: Legit.ng