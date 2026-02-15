Former France international Samuel Umtiti has sent a strong message to Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman

The Nigerian international has been impressive since joining the Spanish giants from the Serie A

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year has inspired Atletico to two wins and recorded two losses

Former Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti sent a bold message to Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman following a series of his explosive performances in Spain.

Ademola Lookman joined Atletico Madrid from Atalanta after three and a half seasons in Italy.

He inspired La Dea to the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League title, scoring a hat-trick in the 3–0 final win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Former Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti sends words of encouragement to Ademola Lookman. Photo by: Oscar DEL POZO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Umtiti sends encouragement to Lookman

Former Lyon star Samuel Umtiti has praised Ademola Lookman for his brilliant performance against Barcelona.

According to Punch, the 32-year-old urged the Nigerian international to continue forming a strong alliance with French international Antoine Griezmann both on and off the pitch.

The two-time La Liga winner said the former Everton star always makes decisions at the right time, which is the best thing for a winger to do. He said:

"I want to urge Ademola Lookman to continue going like this, you have to keep going.

"You have players like Antoine Griezmann, who is very clever, and Julian Alvarez, who is also very technical. You have no other choice but to keep on going."

Lookman's impact since joining Atletico

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman broke a unique record for Atlético Madrid during their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash on Thursday, February 5.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year inspired Los Rojiblancos to a dominant 5-0 victory over Real Betis at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla, just days after completing his move to the Spanish giants.

The Super Eagles star marked his debut for the club in style, registering a superb goal and an assist to announce his arrival.

Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman, Antoine Griezmann and Giuliano Simeone during the Copa del Rey semifinal vs Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. Photo by: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman scored the third goal in the 37th minute, beating two defenders and calmly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Adrian, per ESPN.

Two minutes after the hour mark, France legend Antoine Griezmann struck the fourth goal, with Lookman providing the assist.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian international scored his second goal in the Copa del Rey semifinal match against Barcelona.

The Super Eagles winger capped his impressive display by providing an assist for Julian Alvarez in front of the home fans at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Lookman scored in the 33rd minute following an assist from Giuliano Simeone and turned the provider for Julian Alvarez in the 45+2 minute. The former Everton winger is not missing his previous club, where he was described as one of the worse penalty takers, per Al Jazeera.

Atletico Madrid lose to Vallecano

Legit.ng earlier reported Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone faced a tough night on Sunday after his side suffered a shocking 3-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja.

Simeone introduced Ademola Lookman along with Julian Alvarez, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, and Obed Vargas before the 65th minute.

Source: Legit.ng