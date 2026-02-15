Diego Simeone admits Atletico Madrid were outplayed as Rayo Vallecano handed them a shocking 3-0 defeat

Ademola Lookman was benched initially but came on as a substitute, unable to turn the game around

Atletico Madrid’s rotation policy backfired after their midweek 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Barcelona

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone faced a tough night on Sunday after his side suffered a shocking 3-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja.

Fresh from a 4-0 Copa del Rey demolition of Barcelona, Simeone made the controversial decision to rest nine of the eleven starters from that midweek victory.

Among those on the bench was new signing Ademola Lookman, who had impressed in the Barcelona clash alongside Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Lookman, Alvarez, and Griezmann were all on the scoresheet against Barcelona as La Rojiblancos moved a step closer to qualifying for the Copa del Rey final after their first-leg victory, Afrik-Foot reports.

The rotation experiment failed spectacularly, with Fran Perez opening the scoring in the 40th minute after Ilias Akhomach’s pinpoint cross.

Just five minutes later, Oscar Valentin doubled the lead, leaving Atletico stunned and struggling to respond.

Lookman introduced too late

In a bid to change the momentum, Simeone introduced Ademola Lookman along with Julian Alvarez, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, and Obed Vargas before the 65th minute.

Despite Lookman’s presence and attempts to influence the game, Rayo Vallecano sealed their victory through Nobel Mendy’s towering header from an Alvaro Garcia cross.

The Nigerian forward, like his teammates, was unable to overturn the deficit, highlighting the risks of heavy squad rotation in crucial league fixtures.

Simeone reacts after Atletico’s shock defeat

After the defeat, Simeone admitted Atletico were beaten by the better side but refused to criticise his squad for effort.

“I thought the team gave what it could, they were better, but the truth is there is no need to criticise the team in terms of effort, work, of wanting to do well,” Simeone was quoted by SuperSport.

The Argentine boss added:

“We didn't have a good match, the opponent was better, congratulations to them and let's think about what's coming on Wednesday.”

Atletico Madrid now sit fourth in La Liga, level on points with Villarreal, and face the challenge of maintaining their title ambitions while managing squad fitness for upcoming fixtures.

Lookman’s role in the team will remain under scrutiny as Simeone balances rotation and performance heading into a critical stretch of the season.

This defeat serves as a reminder of how quickly fortunes can shift in La Liga and how even top teams must respect opponents, no matter their league standing.

