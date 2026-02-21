A former French international has reacted to the performance of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has been in the best form of his life since joining the Yellow-Reds in the last two seasons

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year emerged as Nigeria's top scorer at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Former Olympique de Marseille defender Ronald Zubar has described Victor Osimhen as one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

Osimhen inspired Galatasaray to a domestic double in the 2024/25 season, finishing as top scorer despite being on loan from Napoli.

Amid interest from top European sides, Galatasaray secured the Nigerian striker permanently for a record €75 million in July 2025, setting a new Turkish transfer benchmark, per ESPN.

Former French international, Ronald Zubar says Victor Osimhen is the most dangerous striker in the world. Photo by: Matthew Lewis and Paul ELLIS / AFP.

The 27-year-old starred in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus, providing two assists in a 5-2 victory, and also registered a brace of assists in a 5-1 league win over Eyupspor on February 14.

Osimhen is a fighter - Zubar

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ronald Zubar has hailed the fighting spirit of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco last January.

According to Bookmaker Ratings, the 40-year-old tagged the Galatasaray striker as the best African forward in Europe.

The former Caen star said Nigeria deserved to win their fourth continental trophy after fielding one of the best squads. He said:

"I watched the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations and I like Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker.

"I like his fighting spirit, the winning mentality he has in him and how he tries to bring every member of his team with him.

"I really wish Nigeria had won AFCON because they deserved it. From the goalkeeper to the strikers, they have the best players in Africa, and I enjoyed their games at AFCON."

The former New York Red Bulls star said Osimhen has proved doubters wrong with his current form and performance at Galatasaray after his trials in Napoli.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen provides two assists in the last two matches in the Super Lig and UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

He added that Victor Osimhen gave his best in Lille while playing in the French Ligue 1. Zubar said:

"When Victor Osimhen decided to play in Turkey, a lot of people declared his career dead, but he went to prove that he remains the best striker in the world.

"The young player came to France; he was on top of his game and continued to develop his game. His behaviour can sometimes be a discussion, but as a player I understand it is for the positive because he demands a lot and he is a winner."

Victor Osimhen scored a total of four goals and three assists at the 35th edition of the continental tournament.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season, per Sofa Score.

Atletico Madrid eyes Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atletico Madrid wants Osimhen to partner his compatriot Ademola Lookman after his bright start to life in Spanish football.

Atletico is the second Spanish La Liga team after Barcelona to show interest in the Super Eagles forward amid his impressive performance in Turkey.

