Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after Victor Osimhen’s performance against Eyupspor

Osimhen turned into a playmaker, providing two assists during Galatasaray’s dominant 5-1 win over Eyupspor

The Super Eagles forward showed his other side and proved he could be more than a goalscoring machine

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after Victor Osimhen’s performance during the 5-1 league victory over Eyupspor.

The Lions brushed aside their fellow Istanbul-based club thanks to a hat-trick from captain Mauro Icardi, one goal from Yunus Akgun and an own goal from an opponent.

Osimhen did not get on the scoresheet, but he provided two assists, including a brilliant cross for Akgun for the opening goal in the first minute.

He took his assists tally for the season to three, proving that on days when he doesn't score, he could be valuable to the team as a playmaker.

Buruk reacts to Osimhen's performance

Head coach Buruk applauded Osimhen, claiming that his contribution was an important part of the match and helped his team to victory.

“It was an important night for some of my players. Especially the goals scored by Icardi. Icardi and Osimhen played together. Osimhen's two assists were important,” he told TRT Spor.

Osimhen started in a two-striker attack, and the striker explained why he played with the Nigerian forward and Mauro Icardi despite the scepticism.

“We played with two strikers. We used it in the Kocaelispor match, and people thought Osimhen and Icardi couldn't play together. We tried it and got positive results,” he told GS TV. “Depending on the opponent's formation, we had actually planned to press with two strikers when going for high-pressure pressing.

“Today, looking at the number of passes the opponent made in their own half, we thought that if we pressed well in the attacking third, we would create chances with the balls we won.

“We implemented our idea of starting with two strikers not only based on the players but also according to the opponent's formation and playing style.”

Turkish football commentator Nihat Kahveci was impressed with Osimhen’s display and predicted that he would overtake Icardi as Galatasaray’s foreign top scorer.

“Osimhen didn't score a goal, but today he showed a different side of himself once again. There were aspects of him that we couldn't stop praising, and with his assists, he showed another dimension of himself,” he told Forza Cimbom.

“Having a player like this isn't something every team gets lucky enough to have. Osimhen will take the status of the player with the most goals after Icardi, let's say that right now.”

Next for Galatasaray is a UEFA Champions League knockout playoff against Juventus in Istanbul, and the return leg a week later in Turin.

Atletico Madrid eyes Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid wants Osimhen to partner his compatriot Ademola Lookman after his bright start to life in Spanish football.

Atletico is the second Spanish La Liga team after Barcelona to show interest in the Super Eagles forward amid his impressive performance in Turkey.

