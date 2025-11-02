Lamine Yamal and his lover Nicki Nicole have ended their relationship amid cheating allegations

The Barcelona star made his relationship with the Argentine rapper public in August, with fans expressing concern over the age difference

Yamal and Nicole have now deleted pictures of each other on their respective Instagram handle, further confirming the situation

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has disclosed that he has parted ways with his girlfriend Nicki Nicole.

The controversial relationship between the pair has now come to an end amid allegations of cheating on the part of the football star.

The 18-year-old Yamal has been in a relationship with the 25-year-old Argentinian beauty for some time now.

Their relationship became public in August, and fans raised eyebrows over their seven-year age gap, but the latter has attended many Barcelona games since.

Reports had continued to swirl that the Barcelona winger had been cheating on his partner in Milan following El Clásico last weekend.

According to Spanish journalist Javier de Hoyos, Yamak confirmed that his relationship with Nicole had ended, and it had nothing to do with infidelity.

Yamal said, per talkSPORT:

"We are not together anymore, it was not for any infidelity. We have simply parted ways, and that's it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with us. I’ve not been unfaithful or gotten with someone else."

Hoyos further disclosed that the relationship seemed to have collapsed sometime ago. The reporter said:

"Lamine Yamal told me that he has broken up with Nicki Nicole, and that it’s not something recent. It has absolutely nothing to do with the reports about an alleged infidelity.

"He stressed that they had already ended their relationship before that well-known trip [to Milan]; they were no longer together at that point."

Checks showed that Yamal and Nicole have deleted pictures of each other on their respective Instagram handle.

It has been a tough time for the Barcelona playmaker, who is currently having a tough time on and off the pitch.

There are concerns that he could have suffered a serious injury, having missed five matches so far this season, per Barca Blaugranes.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Yamal could be suffering from pubalgia, which is described as a sports hernia.

Such a rare condition triggers the contraction of muscles in the pubic region, leading to discomfort for the affected individual.

He failed to score or register an assist in the blockbuster El Clásico, with Real Madrid winning the tie at the Bernabeu.

French striker Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but it was Fermin Lopez who restored parity for the Catalan giants in the 38th minute.

Five minutes later, the hosts were back in front, and this time it was Jude Bellingham who tucked home from close range to make it 2-1.

