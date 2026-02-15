Real Madrid triumphed over Real Sociedad 4-1 despite missing prominent players like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 to continue their fine run at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, February 14.

The 20-time European Champions gave a good account of themselves despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr scored a brace while Federico Valverde and Gonzalo Garcia scored a goal each to secure a comfortable win.

An elated Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa explained his decision to opt for the 4-4-2 formation against Sociedad.

The Spanish manager noted that the formation helped his squad to stay compact defensively and created opportunities for counterattacks from the wings.

He hailed the mentality of the players, adding that the qualities exhibited on the field was crucial in achieving the result.

Arbeloa said Vinicius Jr is capable of transforming the entire team with his decisive presence. He said:

“I’ve been seeing a great Vinicius for a month now, not just in this one game. He’s been playing at a very high level, being a real game-changer.

“We played a great game defensively, but in the first half we also looked more fluid in the opposition’s half, with greater mobility, able to move the ball around more quickly," per Al Jazeera.

Why Mbappe didn't feature against Sociedad

The former Liverpool star Alvaro Arbeloa revealed that France international Kylian Mbappe is dealing with a minor niggle.

He explained that the decision not to field him was to take precautionary measures. He said:

“Mbappe has been dealing with this discomfort for quite some time. He’s putting in a huge effort every time he goes out on the pitch, and today we decided not to take any risks ahead of Tuesday. I think he’ll be available,” per Managing Madrid.

@kenneth2242 said:

"The most telling thing about this situation is that Madrid without Mbappe are a completely different team. When your squad depends that heavily on one player being fit, you do not have a squad. You have a player with ten helpers."

@Pros4luv wrote:

"Álvaro Arbeloa confirms Kylian Mbappé, rested due to a minor knee issue during Real Madrid's win over Real Sociedad.

"Good to know he is fully fit and set to start against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday. 👀👀"

@thequietframes added:

"If Mbappé starts vs Benfica are we about to see the statement performance that resets the whole narrative or does the pressure only grow from here?"

