Former Liverpool winger Jordan Ibe was reportedly arrested and charged with bodily harm last January

The former England international was detained at Luton Airport after returning from the Bulgarian league

The Lokomotiv Sofia player is due to appear before Croydon Magistrates Court after being released on bail

Former Liverpool star Jordan Ibe has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault that took place in December 2025.

English police officers detained the former Derby County star at Luton airport after traveling from his club, Lokomotiv Sofia in Bulgaria.

The police officers questioned him over an incident that reportedly dated back to December, before the Christmas celebration.

Former Liverpool star Jordan Ibe commits a bold harm to an individual before Christmas in London. Photo by: Bryn Lennon.

The 30-year-old has since been released on bail and is scheduled to appear before Croydon Magistrates on March 6, according to the Metropolitan Police.

What was Ibe charged with?

A spokesperson of the former Liverpool star confirmed that the player has been charged with actual bodily harm.

According to Sun Sports, the allegation relates to an incident that occurred on December 14, 2025, with his arrest taking place in January 30.

The Lokomotiv Sofia player had travelled back to the United Kingdom to handle a separate legal matter when he was apprehended by the Police.

The former England U21 star recently made a bold move in what can be described as a nomadic career, opting out of a non-league outfir Sittingbourne, in November, to sign a two-year contract with a Bulgarian side.

Lokomotiv Sofia represents the 13th club of his professional journey, showing commitment to football after admitting in 2021 that he had suffered from depression for four years. Ibe said:

"I've found myself in a dark place due to suffering from depression. It's no scheme for the media or to have my name in your mouths, I just find things hard, truly.

"I will fix myself and this situation, which I'm 100 per cent committed to. Not only for my family, close friends and daughter but for me," per Sports Bible.

The former Bournemouth star previously admitted that he obtained a prescription improperly to access the insomnia drug Zolpidem. The 30-year-old was fined £230 at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in north London over the matter.

The London-born player joined the Reds as a teenager in 2012 and later secured a £15 million switch to AFC Bournemouth in 2016, then a club-record transfer.

Former Liverpool star Jordan Ibe is currently playing for Lokomotiv Sofia in the Bulgarian league. Photo by: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth.

Ibe's stats for PL clubs

The former England international made 54 senior appearances for Liverpool between 2012 and 2016, scoring on four occasions during his time at Anfield.

During his playing time at AFC Bournemouth, the 30-year-old made 93 appearances in all competitions, with 78 of them in the English Premier League. He was able to score five goals in four seasons for the Cherries.

