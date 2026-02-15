Turkey legend Hasan Sas has predicted Victor Osimhen could leave Galatasaray this summer amid strong European interest

Juventus are tipped to move quickly, using Atletico Madrid’s Lookman deal as a blueprint

Galatasaray are preparing a backup plan by extending Mauro Icardi’s contract if Osimhen departs

Fresh uncertainty surrounds Victor Osimhen after comments from Galatasaray legend Hasan Sas suggested the Nigerian striker could be on his way out of the Turkish club as early as this summer.

Osimhen has been in electric form since arriving in Istanbul, producing goals and assists at a pace that has made him one of the most feared forwards in Turkey.

Victor Osimhen is rumoured to be on his way out of Galatasaray according to a Turkish legend. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

But that same brilliance has attracted renewed interest from Europe’s heavyweights, leaving Galatasaray bracing for his potential exit from the club.

Speaking on the sporON YouTube channel, Sas made it clear he doubts Galatasaray can keep hold of Osimhen if a top club makes a decisive move.

The Galatasaray legend believes Juventus could act quickly, following a model similar to Atletico Madrid’s recent swoop for Ademola Lookman from Atalanta.

According to Sas, Atletico bypassed months of speculation and simply met Atalanta’s financial demands outright.

He expects Juventus to try something similar with Osimhen, especially if the Nigerian striker shines in a potential European clash against the Italian giants.

“There’s no way they’ll leave him there,” Sas said, as quoted by Karadeniz Gazete.

“Even if he plays well and helps Galatasaray advance, they’ll take him from there.”

Galatasaray prepares Osimhen backup plan

Aware of the growing risk, Galatasaray are reportedly preparing for life without Osimhen.

Sas revealed the Super Lig defending champions has already identified their contingency plan, which is to extend the contract of Mauro Icardi if Osimhen edges closer to an exit.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer since joining the club from Napoli last season. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

This strategy underlines how seriously the Turkish champions view the situation.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Osimhen’s impact since arriving has been massive, with an extraordinary return of 52 goals and 11 assists in just 63 appearances.

Those numbers have not only boosted Galatasaray’s domestic title push but also raised the club’s profile in Europe.

The rumours have also revived talk of a reunion with former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, who is now in charge at Juventus.

Their previous success together in Naples, where they won the Serie A title, makes the idea especially tempting for fans in Turin.

Osimhen focused as Galatasaray march on

Despite the noise, Osimhen continues to deliver on the pitch.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles forward was in a creative mood as Galatasaray thrashed Eyupspor 5-1, extending their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

His performance showed a player fully locked into the present, even as questions about his future grow louder.

Off the field, interest from clubs such as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain is expected to resurface once the transfer window opens.

