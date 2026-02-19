Moroccan prosecutors are seeking jail terms of up to two years for 18 Senegalese fans after the AFCON final

Authorities say the case is backed by surveillance footage, medical reports and evidence of stadium damage

Senegal’s football federation and government have stepped in, calling for calm while pursuing diplomatic and legal solutions

Moroccan prosecutors have demanded prison sentences of up to two years for 18 Senegalese supporters arrested during the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The fans have been in custody since January 18, the day of the dramatic final in Rabat, where Morocco lost 1-0 to Senegal after extra time.

According to Africa Top Sports, prosecutors told the Rabat Court of First Instance that the accused had “deliberately sought to disrupt the proper conduct of the match” and carried out acts of violence that were broadcast live on television.

The case centres on late-match scenes in which some supporters attempted to invade the pitch, while others were seen throwing objects, including a chair, onto the field.

Senegalese players had already halted play for nearly 20 minutes to protest a late penalty awarded to Morocco, further heightening tensions inside the stadium.

Evidence and charges laid before the court

According to the prosecution, the charges are supported by footage from stadium surveillance cameras, as well as medical reports documenting injuries sustained by security officers and stewards.

Officials also cited material damage to the stadium, estimating losses at more than $430,000.

In court, prosecutors requested the harshest penalties for some defendants, arguing that their actions went beyond spontaneous celebration and amounted to organised hooliganism.

According to Morocco World News, they maintained that the disturbances undermined public order and endangered spectators and staff.

The accused fans, however, have denied wrongdoing, and their lawyers insist that the scenes have been exaggerated and argue that responsibility for the chaos cannot be placed solely on a small group of supporters.

The defence is expected to challenge the interpretation of the footage and the scale of the alleged damage as the trial continues.

Senegal rallies behind detained supporters

Back in Dakar, the situation has become a national concern.

Senegal’s football federation confirmed that it is monitoring the fate of the detained fans “with the utmost attention” and that the state is fully mobilised to engage Moroccan authorities on their behalf.

Senior players have also voiced support, calling for fairness and respect for due process.

According to One Football, the 18 supporters began intermittent fasting in early February to protest their interrogation conditions, a move that has added urgency to diplomatic efforts.

Senegalese officials have urged calm among the public while expressing confidence that ongoing talks and legal channels could lead to a positive outcome.

The affair has cast a shadow over what should have been a celebration of African football and has revived debate over crowd control and fan conduct at major tournaments.

It also comes at a sensitive time for Morocco, which is preparing to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

CAF sanctions Morocco and Senegal

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that CAF announced sanctions on Morocco and Senegal over the scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18.

The Teranga Lions lifted their second AFCON trophy after defeating the host nation 1-0 in 120 minutes, but the match was marred by scenes that soured the grand finale.

