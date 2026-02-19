Violence erupted in Ilorin after Kwara United fans attacked officials following a late equaliser by Rivers United

Violence erupted at the end of a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) encounter between Kwara United and Rivers United in Ilorin after angry home supporters allegedly attacked match officials and held visiting players and officials inside the stadium following a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

A stoppage-time equaliser sparks outrage, leaving match officials injured and Rivers United unable to exit. Photo: Poojamedia

The match, witnessed by Legit.ng correspondent on Wednesday, February 18, descended into chaos immediately after the final whistle as furious fans invaded restricted areas, accusing the referee of bias and poor officiating.

Trouble began after Rivers United forward, David Sholumade, scored in the 90+3rd minute to cancel out an earlier goal by Kwara United striker, Mohammed Shamsudeen, who had given the home side the lead in the 32nd minute.

Eyewitnesses said many supporters believed the equalising goal should have been disallowed, insisting that Kwara United goalkeeper Suraju Ayeleso was fouled in the build-up to the goal.

What led to the pitch invasion?

One visibly angry supporter told Legit.ng at the stadium,

“The referee was already making questionable decisions throughout the match. That last goal came from a clear foul on our goalkeeper, but he ignored it. That was what angered everybody.”

Another fan said the pitch invasion was triggered by frustration over what they described as partial officiating.

“We felt the referee was favouring Rivers United from the second half. Several fouls against Kwara United were ignored, and then he allowed that goal. People believed justice was not done,” the supporter said.

According to witnesses, protesters threw plastic chairs, bottled water, and other objects toward the referee and assistant referees while shouting in protest over the decision.

A linesman was also assaulted during the chaos and was seen collapsing momentarily before security officials rushed in to assist.

A stoppage-time equaliser causes outrage, leaving match officials injured and Rivers United unable to exit. Photo: Honorablefip

What injuries did Chief Dr Okey Kpalukwu sustain?

Sources at the stadium also revealed that Chief Dr Okey Kpalukwu, General Manager of Rivers United FC, sustained injuries during the chaos as security operatives struggled to control the crowd.

The situation further escalated when supporters reportedly surrounded parts of the stadium complex for more than 30 minutes, preventing Rivers United players and officials from exiting the facility and effectively holding them inside while tensions remained high.

Witnesses blamed the escalation on inadequate security deployment, alleging that fewer than 20 police officers were present to manage an estimated crowd of about 5,000 spectators.

As of the time of filing this report, no fatalities had been confirmed, while the full extent of injuries sustained by match officials and team officials remained unclear.

The NPFL organisers and security authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, which has renewed concerns about crowd control and safety standards at Nigerian football venues.

